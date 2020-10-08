Columbus hosts Art Walk in downtown

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 5 minutes ago

After a few delays, Columbus Arts Council and Main Street Columbus hosted the eighth annual Art Walk.

Columbus will finally host the 8th annual art walk after a delay last month because of tropical storm beta...... wtva's rhea thornton is live in columbus where she spoke with one of the sponsors.

I'm here on main street in downtown columbus where the columbus arts council and main street columbus came together to bring art to downtown... jan miller, the director of the columbus arts council, said the downtown art walk is an annual event allowing local and regional artists to display their work to the public.

She says all art is for sale to the public.

Miller said musicians will also line the streets to play live music as people walk through downtown.

She says because of coronavirus, people will be required to wear masks and socially distance when indoors.

Miller said the pandemic hit artists hard so this year's event means a little more than normal... .to do that" "it's important this year more than ever because they have not been out.

They have not been able to show their art and this is the perfect way to do that."

Miller says around 40 local artists and musicians taking part in this year's event.

The art walk starts at 5:30 and goes until 7:30.

Reporting live from downtown columbus, rhea thornton wtva 9 news.

