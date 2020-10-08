Global  
 

Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia, Azerbaijan in Moscow for talks

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 04:55s - Published
Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia, Azerbaijan in Moscow for talks
Republic of Artsakh Republic of Artsakh Disputed territory in the South Caucasus

Nagorno-Karabakh: Moscow talks raise hopes of ceasefire

 Armenia and Azerbaijan hold their first direct talks after two weeks of fighting over the region.
BBC News
Azerbaijan-Armenia: More casualties in Nagorno-Karabakh's main city [Video]

Azerbaijan-Armenia: More casualties in Nagorno-Karabakh's main city

More than 350 Armenian soldiers have been killed and hundreds injured since the start of fighting with Azerbaijan.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:16Published
Kyrgyzstan president: Ready to resign amid unrest [Video]

Kyrgyzstan president: Ready to resign amid unrest

Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said on Friday he was ready to resign once a new cabinet was appointed to end the power vacuum in the Central Asian nation gripped by unrest since opposition supporters seized government buildings on Tuesday. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:55Published

Russia invites leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan for urgent peace talks

 Russian President Vladimir Putin invited the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan to visit Moscow for peace talks Friday and said fighting in..
WorldNews

Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Country in the Caucasus

'Diplomatic wheels in motion' as Armenia, Azerbaijan meet in Moscow [Video]

'Diplomatic wheels in motion' as Armenia, Azerbaijan meet in Moscow

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:40Published

Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict Draws in Fighters From Mideast

 BEIRUT — For the past two weeks, Raffi Ghazarian has been glued to the TV at home and at work watching news about the fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani..
WorldNews

Armenia Armenia Landlocked country in the Caucasus


Moscow Moscow Capital of Russia

Armenian, Azerbaijani officials to hold truce talks in Moscow [Video]

Armenian, Azerbaijani officials to hold truce talks in Moscow

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:43Published
Foreign powers step up push for Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire [Video]

Foreign powers step up push for Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

Azeri representatives heading to Geneva and Armenians to Moscow as France, Russia and the US increase efforts to end fighting.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:53Published

