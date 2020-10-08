Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia, Azerbaijan in Moscow for talks
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 04:55s - Published
8 minutes ago
PLEASE EDIT
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kyrgyzstan president: Ready to resign amid unrest Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said on Friday he was ready to resign once a new cabinet was appointed to end the power vacuum in the Central Asian nation gripped by unrest since opposition supporters seized government buildings on Tuesday. Libby Hogan reports. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:55 Published on January 1, 1970
Related news from verified sources
Russia which shares good relations with both Armenia and Azerbaijan said on Thursday that it was in...
Zee News - Published
13 hours ago Also reported by •
Deutsche Welle
Russian President Vladimir Putin invited the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan to visit...
WorldNews - Published
17 hours ago Also reported by •
Deutsche Welle
Armenia and Azerbaijan on Friday began their first high-level talks after nearly two weeks of clashes...
IndiaTimes - Published
4 hours ago Also reported by •
Deutsche Welle
Tweets about this