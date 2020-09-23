Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

OBE for centenarian who raised Covid-19 funds by walking garden laps while fasting for Ramadan

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s - Published
OBE for centenarian who raised Covid-19 funds by walking garden laps while fasting for Ramadan

OBE for centenarian who raised Covid-19 funds by walking garden laps while fasting for Ramadan

A 100-year-old man who raised thousands for Covid-19 relief while fastingduring Ramadan has been made an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.Dabirul Islam Choudhury walked 970 laps of his garden to raise money forvictims of the virus.

The centenarian - who was fasting for Ramadan during hiswalk - raised more than £420,000.

Mr Choudhury said he was inspired by CaptainSir Tom Moore, who was knighted in June after raising more than £30 millionfor NHS charities.

The Queen's Birthday Honours were delayed this year so thatmedical staff, charity fundraisers and volunteers could be recognised fortheir work during the pandemic.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

North Carolina voters face upended Senate race

 GOP Senator Thom Tillis tested positive for COVID-19, and Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham is embroiled in a sexting scandal.
CBS News
Nancy Pelosi: Boris Johnson may approve Covid-19 vaccine too soon [Video]

Nancy Pelosi: Boris Johnson may approve Covid-19 vaccine too soon

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi says Boris Johnson may approve a Covid-19vaccine that does not meet US standards. Mrs Pelosi made her comments at apress conference where she unveiled legislation that would allow Congress tointervene under the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to remove a president,but insisted it wasn't about President Trump.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published

Gary Pettus Dies at 70; Used Skills ‘To Bless the Lives of People’

 Mr. Pettus built a plumbing and heating business from scratch and grabbed opportunities to be a mentor and relief worker with his church. He died of Covid-19.
NYTimes.com

India was successfully fighting child labor, until COVID-19 struck

 Child welfare advocates say the pandemic has driven thousands of kids from school into work, making them easier targets for traffickers.
CBS News

Ramadan (calendar month) Ramadan (calendar month) ninth month of the Islamic calendar


Birthday Honours

Mary Berry ‘overwhelmed’ at being made a dame in Queen’s Birthday Honours [Video]

Mary Berry ‘overwhelmed’ at being made a dame in Queen’s Birthday Honours

Mary Berry has said she is "overwhelmed to receive the very great honour" ofbeing made a dame in the Queen’s Birthday Honours. The former Great BritishBake Off judge has earned the status of national treasure over a six-decadecareer.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:18Published

Captain Tom Captain Tom British Army Officer and fundraiser

U.K. centenarian hero Capt. Tom signs a movie deal

 British veteran and global sensation Captain Tom Moore and his daughter have signed a seven-figure deal to make a movie of his remarkable life. CBS' Charlie..
CBS News
Captain Tom helps launch Lloyd Scott Three Peaks challenge [Video]

Captain Tom helps launch Lloyd Scott Three Peaks challenge

Captain Sir Tom Moore helps to launch the Lloyd Scott Three Peaks Challenge inhis Bedfordshire garden. Captain Tom enjoyed a race with Lloyd, who will dothe challenge in his deep-sea diving suit for the Lord's Taverners charity, ofwhich the iconic centenarian is an honorary member.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
Coming to a cinema near you: the life of UK's Captain Tom [Video]

Coming to a cinema near you: the life of UK's Captain Tom

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 00:51Published
Captain Sir Tom Moore’s life heads for the big screen [Video]

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s life heads for the big screen

Captain Sir Tom Moore is getting the big screen treatment following a fiercebidding war. The life story of the centenarian, who raised more than £32million for the NHS by walking laps of his Bedfordshire garden, will be shotnext year. The Second World War veteran quipped: “I don’t know of any 100-year-old actors but I’m sure Michael Caine or Anthony Hopkins could do awonderful job if they were prepared to age up!”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

Tweets about this