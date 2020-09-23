OBE for centenarian who raised Covid-19 funds by walking garden laps while fasting for Ramadan

A 100-year-old man who raised thousands for Covid-19 relief while fastingduring Ramadan has been made an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.Dabirul Islam Choudhury walked 970 laps of his garden to raise money forvictims of the virus.

The centenarian - who was fasting for Ramadan during hiswalk - raised more than £420,000.

Mr Choudhury said he was inspired by CaptainSir Tom Moore, who was knighted in June after raising more than £30 millionfor NHS charities.

The Queen's Birthday Honours were delayed this year so thatmedical staff, charity fundraisers and volunteers could be recognised fortheir work during the pandemic.