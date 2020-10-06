|
Vice President To Hold Event In Orlando
Vice President To Hold Event In Orlando
Vice President Mike Pence will campaign Saturday in politically crucial Central Florida as the November 3rd presidential election nears.
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
On Wednesday, October 7th, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and...
The Verge - Published
Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic VP nominee Kamala Harris will take the debate stage...
CBS News - Published
