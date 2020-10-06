Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vice President To Hold Event In Orlando

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:12s - Published
Vice President To Hold Event In Orlando

Vice President To Hold Event In Orlando

Vice President Mike Pence will campaign Saturday in politically crucial Central Florida as the November 3rd presidential election nears.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

How to watch the first vice presidential debate

How to watch the first vice presidential debate Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge On Wednesday, October 7th, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and...
The Verge - Published

Vice presidential debate to enforce additional coronavirus precautions

Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic VP nominee Kamala Harris will take the debate stage...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Vice President Mike Pence holds rally in Boulder City [Video]

Vice President Mike Pence holds rally in Boulder City

The Republican faithful flocked to Boulder City Thursday morning, as Vice President Mike Pence touched down, looking to build some post-debate momentum for President Trump.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:27Published
Vice President Pence hosts rally in Peoria [Video]

Vice President Pence hosts rally in Peoria

Vice President Pence hosts rally in Peoria

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 00:53Published
WEB EXTRA: Biden Campaign Statement On Virtual Debate [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Biden Campaign Statement On Virtual Debate

The Biden campaign says that since President Trump pulled out of the virtual debate scheduled for October 15th, the former vice president will hold his own event and “find an appropriate place to..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:30Published