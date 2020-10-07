Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Valerie Bertinelli shares photos from the night she met Eddie Van Halen

Video Credit: Page Six - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Valerie Bertinelli shares photos from the night she met Eddie Van Halen
Valerie Bertinelli shares photos from the night she met Eddie Van Halen

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Valerie Bertinelli posts throwback photos of Eddie Van Halen in tribute after his death

Eddie Van Halen's family is in mourning but also celebrating their time with the late rocker.
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this

dajennison

David Jennison Eddie Van Halen’s Ex-Wife Valerie Bertinelli Shares Touching Photos From The Night They Met https://t.co/iRcumWksE4 13 minutes ago

chismetime

Chisme Time Valerie Bertinelli Shares Amazing Throwback Photos From Night She Met Eddie Van Halen https://t.co/ZNDidd0YED (vía perezhilton) 26 minutes ago

dwayne_venzen

Venzen Dwayne At Home 🏘️ #StayHome RT @TODAYshow: Valerie Bertinelli shares photos from the night she met Eddie Van Halen https://t.co/RDlkYevTrq 49 minutes ago

MAJIC100Ottawa

MAJIC 100 RT @etalkCTV: #ValerieBertinelli shares heartfelt memories of #EddieVanHalen, including photos from the night they met. https://t.co/m6kTnU… 1 hour ago

etalkCTV

etalk #ValerieBertinelli shares heartfelt memories of #EddieVanHalen, including photos from the night they met. https://t.co/m6kTnUsLDu 2 hours ago

BluePurpleMusic

Jan Jansen Music When Valerie Met Eddie: Valerie Bertinelli Shares Pics From the Night She Met Eddie Van Halen… https://t.co/puMwih1Qps 2 hours ago

NisaHooper

Nisa Hooper RT @usweekly: Valerie Bertinelli paid tribute to Eddie Van Halen with a series of throwback photos in the wake of the legendary rocker’s de… 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Van Halen's death brings awareness of throat cancer, local survivor shares what you should know [Video]

Van Halen's death brings awareness of throat cancer, local survivor shares what you should know

At 65-years-old, legendary rocker Eddie Van Halen’s death rocked the music world.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:33Published
Eddie Van Halen's wife: 'My heart and soul have been shattered into a million pieces' [Video]

Eddie Van Halen's wife: 'My heart and soul have been shattered into a million pieces'

Eddie Van Halen's wife Janie and ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli, along with musicians across all genres, are mourning the passing of the guitar legend.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 01:15Published
Valerie Bertinelli Shares Emotional Message To Ex-Husband Eddie Van Halen [Video]

Valerie Bertinelli Shares Emotional Message To Ex-Husband Eddie Van Halen

Valerie Bertinelli took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to share a touching message to her late ex-husband Eddie Van Halen.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:49Published