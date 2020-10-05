Global  
 

Trump to hold White House event, Florida rally

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:40s - Published
[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been sidelined by a COVID-19 infection, will hold a White House event with his supporters on Saturday and a rally in Florida two days later.

Colette Luke has the latest.


Biden calls Trump's COVID-19 actions 'reckless' [Video]

Biden calls Trump's COVID-19 actions 'reckless'

During a campaign stop in Nevada on Friday, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden called out President Trump for being 'reckless' since testing positive for COVID-19.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:44Published

Second Presidential Debate Officially Canceled After Trump Backs Out

 President Trump will not square off -- face-to-face, anyway -- as the second debate has been canceled, which could be a win for your eyes and ears ... if it was..
TMZ.com

Trump claims he got COVID from Gold Star event. Evidence shows he likely was already sick by then.

 The president implied he caught the coronavirus during a ceremony for fallen soldiers. It's more likely he exposed the military families to the virus.
USATODAY.com

Second presidential debate officially canceled

 The Commission on Presidential Debates cancels the second presidential debate planned for Miami, following President Trump's refusal to take part in a virtual..
USATODAY.com

Latinos in Florida discuss impact of coronavirus

 The Associated Press spoke with three Latino voters in Florida – an independent, a Democrat and a Republican – about key issues in the battleground state,..
USATODAY.com

Climate change concerns Latinos in Florida

 The Associated Press spoke with three Latino voters in Florida – an independent, a Democrat and a Republican – about key issues in the battleground state,..
USATODAY.com

Trump to resume campaigning with in-person events at White House and in Florida

 Donald Trump to host first campaign events after testing positive for coronavirus.
USATODAY.com

Latinos in Florida discuss political divisions

 The Associated Press spoke with three Latino voters in Florida – an independent, a Democrat and a Republican – about key issues in the battleground state,..
USATODAY.com

McConnell avoids WH citing COVID-19 concerns [Video]

McConnell avoids WH citing COVID-19 concerns

[NFA] U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, one of President Donald Trump's most powerful allies in Washington, has avoided visiting the White House for more than two months because of its handling of the coronavirus, he told reporters on Thursday. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:11Published
McConnell avoids WH, citing COVID-19 concerns [Video]

McConnell avoids WH, citing COVID-19 concerns

[NFA] U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, one of President Donald Trump's most powerful allies in Washington, has avoided visiting the White House for more than two months because of its handling of the coronavirus, he told reporters on Thursday. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:11Published
Pelosi knocks down talk of 'skinny' stimulus bills [Video]

Pelosi knocks down talk of 'skinny' stimulus bills

[NFA] U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said legislation to help airline companies survive the fallout could only move through Congress with guarantees that lawmakers will work on a more comprehensive aid bill to help the unemployed, small businesses and revenue-depleted state and local governments. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:30Published

Biden courts Latino voters while campaigning in Nevada

 With President Trump still in the White House, Joe Biden is picking up his campaign pace, this week stumping in four states, each a crucial battleground. Ed..
CBS News

Trump to hold first White House event since COVID diagnosis

 President Trump is inviting guests to the White House for the first in-person event since his coronavirus diagnosis. Ben Tracy reports.
CBS News

Fauci says data on masks "speaks for itself" after "super spreader" White House event

 The top infectious diseases expert says the word "cure" can cause confusion. He did not express concern about Trump's residual cough in an interview with Fox..
CBS News

Trump to resume campaigning with White House event, Florida rally

U.S. President Donald Trump, eager to get back on the election campaign trail after being sidelined...
Japan Today - Published Also reported by •UpworthyVOA NewsSBSCBS NewsZee News


Fauci: Trump rally would be within CDC guidelines

Dr. Anthony Fauci says President Donald Trump's plans for a Saturday White House event and Monday...
USATODAY.com - Published

Trump’s White House event was dangerous, says US virus expert Anthony Fauci

A White House event held to celebrate the nomination of a Supreme Court justice was a “dangerous...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


President Trump To Hold Rally In Florida [Video]

President Trump To Hold Rally In Florida

The Trump campaign announced Friday that the president will be holding a rally in Sanford, Florida on Monday.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:13Published
President Trump to hold rally in Central Florida [Video]

President Trump to hold rally in Central Florida

The Associated Press reports President Trump will to hold a rally near Orlando on Monday, his first rally since COVID-19 diagnosis.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:30Published
President Trump Says His COVID-19 Case Was More Serious Than First Revealed [Video]

President Trump Says His COVID-19 Case Was More Serious Than First Revealed

The president is preparing to deliver remarks from the White House South Lawn Balcony tomorrow, before holding a rally Monday. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:13Published