Trump to hold White House event, Florida rally

[ NFA ] U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been sidelined by a COVID-19 infection, will hold a White House event with his supporters on Saturday and a rally in Florida two days later.

The top infectious diseases expert says the word "cure" can cause confusion. He did not express concern about Trump's residual cough in an interview with Fox..

President Trump is inviting guests to the White House for the first in-person event since his coronavirus diagnosis. Ben Tracy reports.

With President Trump still in the White House, Joe Biden is picking up his campaign pace, this week stumping in four states, each a crucial battleground. Ed..

Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Pelosi knocks down talk of 'skinny' stimulus bills [NFA] U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said legislation to help airline companies survive the fallout could only move through Congress with guarantees that lawmakers will work on a more comprehensive aid bill to help the unemployed, small businesses and revenue-depleted state and local governments. Conway G. Gittens reports.

McConnell avoids WH, citing COVID-19 concerns [NFA] U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, one of President Donald Trump's most powerful allies in Washington, has avoided visiting the White House for more than two months because of its handling of the coronavirus, he told reporters on Thursday. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

McConnell avoids WH citing COVID-19 concerns [NFA] U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, one of President Donald Trump's most powerful allies in Washington, has avoided visiting the White House for more than two months because of its handling of the coronavirus, he told reporters on Thursday. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

The Associated Press spoke with three Latino voters in Florida – an independent, a Democrat and a Republican – about key issues in the battleground state,..

Donald Trump to host first campaign events after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Associated Press spoke with three Latino voters in Florida – an independent, a Democrat and a Republican – about key issues in the battleground state,..

The Associated Press spoke with three Latino voters in Florida – an independent, a Democrat and a Republican – about key issues in the battleground state,..

The Commission on Presidential Debates cancels the second presidential debate planned for Miami, following President Trump's refusal to take part in a virtual..

The president implied he caught the coronavirus during a ceremony for fallen soldiers. It's more likely he exposed the military families to the virus.

President Trump will not square off -- face-to-face, anyway -- as the second debate has been canceled, which could be a win for your eyes and ears ... if it was..

Biden calls Trump's COVID-19 actions 'reckless' During a campaign stop in Nevada on Friday, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden called out President Trump for being 'reckless' since testing positive for COVID-19.

A White House event held to celebrate the nomination of a Supreme Court justice was a “dangerous...

Dr. Anthony Fauci says President Donald Trump's plans for a Saturday White House event and Monday...

U.S. President Donald Trump, eager to get back on the election campaign trail after being sidelined...