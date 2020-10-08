World Mental Health Day 2020: Special interview on mental health for all with greater investment

This year’s World Mental Health Day on 10 October comes at a time when our daily lives have changed considerably as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The past months have brought many challenges for health-care workers like providing care in difficult circumstances, going to work fearful of bringing COVID-19 home with them.

For students adapting to taking classes from home, with little contact with teachers and friends, and anxious about their futures.

For workers whose livelihoods are threatened, for the vast number of people caught in poverty or in fragile humanitarian settings with extremely limited protection from COVID-19.

Goal of this year’s World Mental Health Day campaign is increased investment in mental health.

#WorldMentalHealthDay2020 #MentalHealth #MentalHealthForAll