Royal Coat of Arms still missing from Buckingham Palace gates a year after being hit by a truck

As the Queen names her Birthday Honours, the Royal Coat of Arms is still missing from Buckingham Palace Gates.

It is over a year since the unicorn that was there was knocked off the gate by a contractor's truck.

The Queen's Birthday Honours list was announced today (10 October) and includes luminaries like Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford and fitness coach Joe Wicks.




