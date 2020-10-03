IPL 2020, RCB vs CSK: MS Dhoni’s men face Virat Kohli’s brigade | Oneindia English

Global  
 

Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in an intriguing mid-table Indian Premier League 2020 clash on Saturday with both teams battling inconsistency.

CSK all-rounder Kedar Jadhav’s selection will be under the scanner after his failure in the defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders.

RCB must be aiming to achieve another win in the tournament and continue their upward curve.

