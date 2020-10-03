Global  
 

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Armenians protest outside Downing Street

Hundreds of Armenians gathered outside outside Downing Street in London over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The protesters blamed Azerbaijan for starting the fighting and demanded that it end.

One protester, Vahag, said: "Azerbaijan started the war and showed aggression to Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh.

They are killing peaceful Civilian Armenians living in Nagorno Karabakh.

Turkey is helping Azerbaijan providing them with weapons and military support".

Downing Street is home to the UK prime minister's official residence.




