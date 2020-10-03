Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Armenians protest outside Downing Street

The protesters blamed Azerbaijan for starting the fighting and demanded that it end.

Hundreds of Armenians gathered outside outside Downing Street in London over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

One protester, Vahag, said: "Azerbaijan started the war and showed aggression to Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh.

They are killing peaceful Civilian Armenians living in Nagorno Karabakh.

Turkey is helping Azerbaijan providing them with weapons and military support".

Downing Street is home to the UK prime minister's official residence.