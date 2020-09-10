Dems Blast Sen. Lindsay Graham For Refusing To Be Tested For COVID-19

Democratic senators are fuming over Republican South Carolina Senator Judge Lindsay Graham's refusal to take a COVID-19 test.

Democratic Judiciary Committee senators warned him not to proceed with the Supreme Court nomination hearing next week for Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

According to Business Insider, the letter said in part, 'We need not proceed in such a reckless and blind fashion.'

Graham's decision threatened to scuttle the debate with Democratic opponent Jamie Harrison.

Harrison said he would not debate in Graham in person if the incumbent did not get tested.