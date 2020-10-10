Our moral imperative to act on climate change -- and 3 steps we can take | His Holiness Pope Francis

The global climate crisis will require us to transform the way we act, says His Holiness Pope Francis.

Delivering a visionary TED Talk from Vatican City, the spiritual leader proposes three courses of action to address the world's growing environmental problems and economic inequalities, illustrating how all of us can work together, across faiths and societies, to protect the Earth and promote the dignity of everyone.

"The future is built today," he says.

"And it is not built in isolation, but rather in community and in harmony."