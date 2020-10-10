Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shut Up And Listen: The Soft Skills You Need The Most To Get The Best Jobs

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Shut Up And Listen: The Soft Skills You Need The Most To Get The Best Jobs

Shut Up And Listen: The Soft Skills You Need The Most To Get The Best Jobs

With so much emphasis on STEM in school curricula these days, it's easy to think that 'soft skills' are no longer needed for a successful, high-paying career.

But according to Business Insider, not only are soft skills are still needed, they're also demanded by employers in some of the best jobs.

Tied for third place, excellent speaking and reading comprehension skills are an absolute must for professions such as lawyer, physician's assistant, and treasurer.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Business Insider Business Insider Financial and business news website published by Insider Inc.

The US Faces 3rd And Deadliest Wave Of COVID Yet [Video]

The US Faces 3rd And Deadliest Wave Of COVID Yet

The US has entered its third wave of coronavirus infections. New cases are spiking in the Midwest, according to reports from Business Insider. Public-health experts worry this wave could be the largest, and perhaps deadliest, yet. A surge in cases and hospitalizations was expected since lockdowns have lifted. People are spending more time indoors and "pandemic fatigue" has set in. Seventeen US states have reported more new coronavirus cases in the last week than in any week prior.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published
How Will The S&P 500 React To The GOP Winning The Senate And The Presidency [Video]

How Will The S&P 500 React To The GOP Winning The Senate And The Presidency

Stock market analysts always worry around the time of a Presidential election. The markets can react unpredictably when a certain candidate gets elected. According to Stifel the S&P 500 will sell off initially if the Senate or Presidency remains Republican after the election. Business Insider reports that a note from Stifel says the S&P may fall following this election outcome. With the Republicans in charge hopes of a large fiscal stimulus will fade.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Amy Coney Barrett won't say if climate change is human caused, stating she's not 'competent to opine' on the matter

 Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Wednesday would not say whether climate change is caused by human activities, despite overwhelming agreement among..
WorldNews
COVID-19 Cases Surging In The Midwest, Western States [Video]

COVID-19 Cases Surging In The Midwest, Western States

COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in the US, according to Business Insider. This is especially true in Midwestern and western states. Experts predict this is the start of a second wave of the outbreak as the fall and winter season sets in. At least 36 states have seen an upward trend of cases this week. Meanwhile, countries like New Zealand have returned to mostly normal pre-COVID social behaviors. They attribute this to early action, taking isolation seriously, and trusting scientists.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published
How To Get Money Into The Bank Account Of Someone You Care About [Video]

How To Get Money Into The Bank Account Of Someone You Care About

As the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to destroy lives, businesses, and jobs, you may find yourself wanting to get some money to someone you care about While there are a number of ways to deposit money into someone else's account, much depends on how much you're sending and the fees you're willing to pay. According to Business Insider, a simple way is to just go to the person's bank and make a cash deposit. However, many banks don't allow this now, to prevent fraud.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published

Tweets about this