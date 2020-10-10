Shut Up And Listen: The Soft Skills You Need The Most To Get The Best Jobs

With so much emphasis on STEM in school curricula these days, it's easy to think that 'soft skills' are no longer needed for a successful, high-paying career.

But according to Business Insider, not only are soft skills are still needed, they're also demanded by employers in some of the best jobs.

Tied for third place, excellent speaking and reading comprehension skills are an absolute must for professions such as lawyer, physician's assistant, and treasurer.