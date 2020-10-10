Free Burma Rangers Documentary Movie

Free Burma Rangers Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Free Burma Rangers is an epic adventure-doc exploring the extraordinary journey of Dave Eubank — who with his wife Karen and three young children have spent the last two decades living in war zones like Burma, Iraq and Syria, fighting to bring hope through the humanitarian work of the Free Burma Rangers.

A former U.S. Special Forces soldier turned missionary, Dave Eubank is an unlikely hero in the war zones where he serves.

A husband and father who has chosen a path few American families would consider.

Free Burma Rangers shows the Eubank’s mix of grit, determination and faith providing a peaceful disposition in places that are anything but.

And amidst firefights, heroic rescues, and the brokenness embedded in these war torn countries you can’t help but believe you are witnessing one of the most inspiring families in the world.