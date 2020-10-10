|
Fan N'ATion: October 10, 2020 (Pt. 3)
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 04:57s - Published
Fan N'ATion: October 10, 2020 (Pt. 3)
KDKA-TV Sports' Rich Walsh and Pittsburgh CW's Daisy Jade talk to some loyal Steelers fans, see how a Yinzer cheesesteak is made and hear from a Steelers fan with some loyal ink.
