West Lafayette, McCutcheon win boys soccer sectionals

Match of the season tonight.... rdp searching for its 4th straigh sectional title.... head coach aaron cooke out on the pitch... yeah gotta put the mask on while you're on the sideline!

First half action..

His son carson leading the break..

Cooke dumps it off to austin pacheco..

And the junior does the rest..

Slips it past the keeper for the first score of the game..

West side leads it 1-0..

Later in the first half..

Evan cooke with the corner kick..

The cooke combination works well here..

Older brother carson able to finish it off!

Rdp takes a 2-0 lead over the bombers in the first half..

Mr. cooke..

Take yourself a sip!

And just for good measure..

In the second half..

Evan cooke finding pacheco again..

Pacheco with some fancy footwork..

And he fires it into the back of the goal!

West lafayette wins the class 2a sectional title..

5 to zero... congrats to them... alright out to ellison stadium we go... joined mccutcheon vs logansport at the very end... all knotted up at 2 with 3 to go... alan bernardez off the jake fultz assist... clutch... yeah flex on em... mavs go up one... there's still some time left on the clock though... leave it to the sophomore ethan gutierrez... dagger... game over... mccutcheon wins sectionals 4-2 after losing to harrison last year at this stage... socially distant crowd loves it... the mavericks to play ft wayne carroll next saturday at regionals... sportsmanship there from bernadez... gutierrez, who's having a breakout season of his own says the mavs are a close knit group..

Ethan gutierrez: i just love that we're so close because we've been working hard togeth at practices and even hanging out after school sometimes.

I think it's amazing that last year i had zero goals starting varsity, and i'm just glad i came back and ended up with three goals on sectionals this year.

Looking around the area.... faith christian is moving on as well... the eagles winning by a goal over north white.... we call it sectional saturday... but perhaps