A local health organization teamed up with the Idaho Fish and Game to help people do some fishing at Rotary Pond in Caldwell on World Mental Health Day.



A program is boosting the spirits of doctors and nurses on the front lines; Nichelle Medina reports for CBS2. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:45 Published 3 hours ago Hooked on Mental Health program takes people out fishing



A local health organization teamed up with the Idaho Fish and Game to help people do some fishing at Rotary Pond in Caldwell on World Mental Health Day.