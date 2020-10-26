Wounded Warrior Project fishing tournament took place in Gautier

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 1 day ago

Gulfport.- - the wounded warrior project - celebrated our brave verterans- with a three day event in - gautier, ending with a bass - fishing - tournament.

- honoring wounded soldiers who - fought along- side each other caught a lot of- attention and bonded these- men once again.

- news 25's sabria reid has more.- - dozens of military families,- veterans and- community members came to - gautier this saturday in suppor- of the wounded warrior- project's bass fishing- tournament.

This is the first - year this tournament has come - to the gulf coast.

Wounded- warrior project's eric bowers - - - - organized this event to show- support for those who serve.- eric bowers, wounded warrior- project - "wounded warriors is a program- that started back in- 2001 so it focuses on service - members that have served- between 2001 into present and - all branches it doesn't matter- if- you're airforce, marines, navy- - - - so they're consitant all over - the world and we get together - throuout the- world and host differnt events- and these events are to help th- warriors and the community come- together and show support so- that we can all kind of help- each other transition back in - the civilian world from the - military."

Sabria reid, news 25- - your local choice - " not only has the wounded- warrior project given veterans - way to transition back to - civilian life but it gives them- a community to be apart of."- brent homan, veteran- " the wouded war project they d- so much for soldiers- from mental disorders to- physical injuries to rehabing t- marriage counceling i mean they- reach so much and - without the wounded war project- soldiers wouldn't have a- lot of avenues to get back into- the civilian life and wwp - provides that avenue and they - build your confidence back- up cause your injuries don't- - - - define who you are you define - who you are."

- brent homan was a bradley - commander in the us army and is- now a professinal - fisherman and proud stay at hom- dad.

Homan says he found confidence and understanding within himself, through the wounded warrior project.
"without friends like eric and prior soldiers and battle buddies people that you've spent hours of the day protecting, they are there for you, this kind of event brings those kind of people together and the comradery that normal people that didn't serve in the military they don't understand that,you get that here and you walk away feeling good, feeling proud of yourself."

- homan was awarded a purple hear- for his injuries in combat in - 2007 and displays his - award proudly on his competive- fishing boat.

"the purple heart- it's an award i never wanted bu- i'm going to embrace it and im- not gonna be ashamed of it- especially in today's society i- think people should be proud of- the military and support them - and do whatever possible to hel- them out and i use that platfor- as a platform to share my story- and to maybe uplift soldier tha- are in a dark place and maybe - - - - see the light cause i've been - there and i know it's hard to - take that step, i was inspired- by- another soldier to get up and - get out and keep doing."

