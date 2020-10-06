Biryani love overpowers COVID fear in Bengaluru

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, people decided to celebrate Dussehra from their homes in Bengaluru and due to this, the sales of idols have hit by nearly 50% in the city. Earlier, idol sellers were facing decline in sales due to coronavirus but customers rushed to idol shops after decided to celebrate the festival with dolls at homes. One of the customers said, "We are planning to not invite anyone else in our homes. We're going to buy the dolls and celebrate with friends by video conferencing." Dussehra is a traditional Hindu festival that marks victory of good over evil. It will be celebrated on October 25, this year.
Anand Dum Biriyani's business is booming despite the Covid-19 pandemic. Queues as long as 1.5 km were reportedly seen outside the eatery in Karnataka's Bengaluru. Patrons claimed that they have to wait as much as 2.5 hours to get a taste of their favourite biryani. Heavy rush was seen at the eatery with almost everyone seen wearing masks, but not practicing social distancing. Karnataka's Covid tally has crossed the 7 lakh-mark with over 9,800 deaths so far. Active cases in the state currently number 1.2 lakh. The owner of the eatery reportedly said that thousands of kilograms of biryani are sold everyday. Watch the full video for more.
At least six youngsters were spotted performing dangerous stunts on gearless scooters in Bengaluru. A complaint has been registered at KR Puram Police station. Several similar incidents have led to accidents in past.
Lockdown measures across England will from Wednesday be governed by threeCovid alert levels under plans set out by the Prime Minister. But what exactlyare the different restrictions in each of the three Covid alert levels?
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Monday refused to speak to reporters after he was asked to keep his mask on, as the risk of COVID-19 hung over Monday's opening of Amy Coney Barrett's U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings.
A man got stuck in a flash flood triggered by heavy rainfall in Karnataka's Belagavi. In the video, he was seen holding an electric pole against the heavy flow of water. Several parts of north Karnataka are receiving heavy rainfall from last few days.
Amid COVID-19 pandemic, people were seen moving without masks in a Karnataka's Kalaburagi market on October 11. "Mostly the youth is taking it very lightly. It's important to use masks, distance and sanitise," says Dr Deshmukh, COVID-19 Committee, Kalaburagi Medical College. Meanwhile, the total number of active cases in Karnataka stands at 1,20,948.
The Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers in Uttar Pradesh's Agra are working hard on ground amid COVID-19 pandemic. Despite lack of protective gears and hand sanitizers, their zeal for work..