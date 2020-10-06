Biryani love overpowers COVID fear in Bengaluru

People stood in 1.5 kilometer queue at an eatery in Bengaluru to buy Biryani amid pandemic.

Foodies seem to be clueless about over 1 lakh deaths due to coronavirus in the country.

COVID has claimed over 9,000 deaths alone in Karnataka.

Social distancing norms were non-existent near famous Biryani store in Hoskote.

One of the customers said, "I came here at 4 am, but got my order at 6:30 am, as there's a long queue of about 1.5 km for Biryani.

The food is too delicious." The owner of the eatery claimed that thousands of kilograms of Biryani get sold each day.