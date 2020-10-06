Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biryani love overpowers COVID fear in Bengaluru

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:52s - Published
Biryani love overpowers COVID fear in Bengaluru

Biryani love overpowers COVID fear in Bengaluru

People stood in 1.5 kilometer queue at an eatery in Bengaluru to buy Biryani amid pandemic.

Foodies seem to be clueless about over 1 lakh deaths due to coronavirus in the country.

COVID has claimed over 9,000 deaths alone in Karnataka.

Social distancing norms were non-existent near famous Biryani store in Hoskote.

One of the customers said, "I came here at 4 am, but got my order at 6:30 am, as there's a long queue of about 1.5 km for Biryani.

The food is too delicious." The owner of the eatery claimed that thousands of kilograms of Biryani get sold each day.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bangalore Bangalore Capital of Karnataka, India

Locals to celebrate 'virtual' Dussehra this year in Bengaluru [Video]

Locals to celebrate 'virtual' Dussehra this year in Bengaluru

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, people decided to celebrate Dussehra from their homes in Bengaluru and due to this, the sales of idols have hit by nearly 50% in the city. Earlier, idol sellers were facing decline in sales due to coronavirus but customers rushed to idol shops after decided to celebrate the festival with dolls at homes. One of the customers said, "We are planning to not invite anyone else in our homes. We're going to buy the dolls and celebrate with friends by video conferencing." Dussehra is a traditional Hindu festival that marks victory of good over evil. It will be celebrated on October 25, this year.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:53Published
1.5 km queue for biryani: Bengaluru eatery sees rush despite Covid [Video]

1.5 km queue for biryani: Bengaluru eatery sees rush despite Covid

Anand Dum Biriyani's business is booming despite the Covid-19 pandemic. Queues as long as 1.5 km were reportedly seen outside the eatery in Karnataka's Bengaluru. Patrons claimed that they have to wait as much as 2.5 hours to get a taste of their favourite biryani. Heavy rush was seen at the eatery with almost everyone seen wearing masks, but not practicing social distancing. Karnataka's Covid tally has crossed the 7 lakh-mark with over 9,800 deaths so far. Active cases in the state currently number 1.2 lakh. The owner of the eatery reportedly said that thousands of kilograms of biryani are sold everyday. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:28Published
Caught on cam: Youth perform dangerous stunts on scooters in Bengaluru [Video]

Caught on cam: Youth perform dangerous stunts on scooters in Bengaluru

At least six youngsters were spotted performing dangerous stunts on gearless scooters in Bengaluru. A complaint has been registered at KR Puram Police station. Several similar incidents have led to accidents in past.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Trump's physician says president tested negative for COVID-19

 The president's physician said he has had negative tests "on consecutive days."
CBS News
England's Covid alert levels explained [Video]

England's Covid alert levels explained

Lockdown measures across England will from Wednesday be governed by threeCovid alert levels under plans set out by the Prime Minister. But what exactlyare the different restrictions in each of the three Covid alert levels?

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:46Published

India records lowest fresh Covid cases in 63 days

 India recorded its lowest Covid-19 cases in 63 days and the lowest casualties in 77 days as the dip from the peak levels of the disease in September, which is..
IndiaTimes
'I'm not gonna talk through a mask' -Mark Meadows [Video]

'I'm not gonna talk through a mask' -Mark Meadows

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Monday refused to speak to reporters after he was asked to keep his mask on, as the risk of COVID-19 hung over Monday's opening of Amy Coney Barrett's U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:45Published

Karnataka Karnataka State in southern India

Watch: Man clutches on electric pole as flash flood tries to wash him away [Video]

Watch: Man clutches on electric pole as flash flood tries to wash him away

A man got stuck in a flash flood triggered by heavy rainfall in Karnataka's Belagavi. In the video, he was seen holding an electric pole against the heavy flow of water. Several parts of north Karnataka are receiving heavy rainfall from last few days.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:42Published
Youth taking COVID threat lightly, says Karnataka doctor as people seen without masks [Video]

Youth taking COVID threat lightly, says Karnataka doctor as people seen without masks

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, people were seen moving without masks in a Karnataka's Kalaburagi market on October 11. "Mostly the youth is taking it very lightly. It's important to use masks, distance and sanitise," says Dr Deshmukh, COVID-19 Committee, Kalaburagi Medical College. Meanwhile, the total number of active cases in Karnataka stands at 1,20,948.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published

As COVID-19 cases surge among teachers, 3-week holiday for Karnataka schools from October 12-30

 This comes after 34 students and some teachers tested positive for the COVID-19.
DNA

Hoskote Hoskote city in Karnataka, India


Tweets about this

UmarGanie1

Umar Ganie Watch: Biryani love overpowers #COVID__19 fear in Bengaluru. People stood in 1.5 km queue at an eatery in Bengaluru… https://t.co/cu7EbFmXtI 17 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Mini libraries set up in COVID wards in Shivamogga as stress buster [Video]

Mini libraries set up in COVID wards in Shivamogga as stress buster

Mini libraries have been up at COVID-19 wards in Shivamogga district hospital and Sagara Taluk sub-division hospital. These libraries have been set to help patients relax and divert their minds...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:35Published
Prayagraj gears up for Ramleela, performers to follow COVID guidelines [Video]

Prayagraj gears up for Ramleela, performers to follow COVID guidelines

Ahead of Dussehra festival, rehearsals of Ramleela began with full swing under COVID-19 guidelines in UP's Prayagraj on October 07. Actors are doing rehearsals wearing face masks. They are following..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:14Published
ASHA workers discharging duties amid COVID-19 fear in Agra [Video]

ASHA workers discharging duties amid COVID-19 fear in Agra

The Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers in Uttar Pradesh's Agra are working hard on ground amid COVID-19 pandemic. Despite lack of protective gears and hand sanitizers, their zeal for work..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:19Published