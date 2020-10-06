Cong woman leader assaulted by party workers for questioning decision to field ‘rapist’

Global  
 

A Congress woman leader was assaulted by party workers at an event in UP’s Deoria.

In a video, Tara Yadav was seen being pushed away from a stage by several men.

She questioned the party’s decision to field an alleged rape accused for the upcoming by-polls.

While narrating the incident, Tara said that she was at the stage when she fell down after being pushed by someone from behind.

Tara was then assaulted by several men at the event.

NCW took cognizance of the thrashing of the woman member at the Cong party meeting.

NCW Chief Rekha Sharma said they took cognizance and sent a letter to the DGP of Uttar Pradesh.

She added that the party workers assaulting the woman leader should be punished.

Watch the full video for more details.


