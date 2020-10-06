Cong woman leader assaulted by party workers for questioning decision to field ‘rapist’

The actor who accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct met the Chief of National Commission for Women (NCW) in New Delhi. Payal Ghosh said that Rekha Sharma assured her full support of the NCW in her case. “We discussed how the discussion can be sped up. NCW and Rekha ma’am has been by my side since day one. She assured me that they will do whatever needs to be done,” she said. The actor has also requested Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh Y plus security for her protection. Ghosh said, “It is said that they harass women and have a mafia type of an image. Whoever knows the industry from inside, knows this very well. So people are telling me that I have to be very careful.” The 30-year-old actor had filed a sexual assault case against Kashyap. She had accused him of sexual misconduct in 2013. She alleged Kashyap called her to his flat to discuss about casting her in his film. Watch the full video for more.
In the latest development in the Tara Yadav manhandling incident, the Congress leader has filed a police complaint against some office bearers of her own party, after which an FIR was registered. According to Deoria Additional Superintendent of Police Shishya Pal, "She filed a Police complaint against some office bearers of her own party. Based on it, FIR has been registered. Investigation being done, action to be taken based on findings." Yadav was allegedly manhandled by her own party workers at an event in Deoria. The incident happened on Saturday when Tara Yadav was thrashed for questioning the party's decision to field Mukund Bhaskar from the Deoria Assembly seat in the upcoming by-polls for Uttar Pradesh Assembly.
On October 10, Congress' Tara Yadav was allegedly thrashed by party workers at an event in Deoria. Speaking on the same, Tara said, "I was thrashed by party workers when I questioned party's decision to give a ticket to a rapist, Mukund Bhaskar for upcoming by-polls. Now, I'm waiting for Priyanka Gandhi to take action."
Minor child was being brutally thrashed by unidentified miscreant in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar on October 19. The video went viral on social media. Police registered an FIR regarding the incident, further investigation is underway.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar should meet with Chief Minister of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana every month to find a solution to the menace of pollution. ‘This issue is important and cannot be handled at that level. I appealed to the centre to have monthly meetings with the Chief Ministers of UP, Delhi, Punjab Haryana regarding this issue, and work in a systematic and dedicated manner with fixed deadlines,’ Kejriwal added. Kejriwal also said that he does not agree with Javadekar’s claim that it would take at least 4 years to tackle pollution. He said that India’s engineers and scientists have found ways to curb stubble burning but there is a lack of political will to implement those steps. ‘Stubble is a huge liability right now. We can convert it into an opportunity. There is only one condition: Do we have the political will? Or will we politicise this as well?’ he asked. Kejriwal said that many factories in Punjab use stubble to produce coal and even pay farmers for it. Watch the full video for all the details.
A dalit woman was allegedly raped at gunpoint by 2 men, including a former village head in UP's Kanpur. The incident took place in Derapur town of Kanpur. Speaking to ANI, SP of Kanpur dehat, Keshav Kumar Choudhary said, "On victim's complaint, we have registered a case against 2 men belonging to same caste as her's. Teams are out to arrest the accused."
Finally after intense deliberation for over a week, the AIADMK has made its final decision over Chief Ministerial candidate. Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami will officially be the face of the party.