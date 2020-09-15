Steelers Watch Party For Antwon Rose Jr. To Be Held In Hill District

Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey posted on Instagram on Thursday morning explaining the decision to have Antwon Rose Jr.'s name on the back of his helmet during the team's Monday night matchup against..
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:31Published
During the Steelers' game against the Giants on Monday night, left tackle Alejandro Villanueva chose to cover up the name of Antwon Rose Jr. on the back of his helmet, displaying the name of a military..
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:35Published