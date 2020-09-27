IPL 2020, DC vs MI: Mumbai boys Rohit-Shreyas look for a win in a clash of heavyweights | Oneindia Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:23s - Published 2 minutes ago IPL 2020, DC vs MI: Mumbai boys Rohit-Shreyas look for a win in a clash of heavyweights | Oneindia Many small battles are expected to unfold when the season’s two most consistent teams — Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals — cross swords in a clash of equals in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.Be it a potent top-order, a strong middle-order or a lethal bowling attack, there is hardly anything that separates the two sides.If at all one team has a slight upper hand in any department, it’s the experience in Mumbai Indians’ pace bowling arsenal. #IPL2020 #MIvsDC #MatchPreview 0

