Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020, DC vs MI: Mumbai boys Rohit-Shreyas look for a win in a clash of heavyweights | Oneindia

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:23s - Published
IPL 2020, DC vs MI: Mumbai boys Rohit-Shreyas look for a win in a clash of heavyweights | Oneindia

IPL 2020, DC vs MI: Mumbai boys Rohit-Shreyas look for a win in a clash of heavyweights | Oneindia

Many small battles are expected to unfold when the season’s two most consistent teams — Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals — cross swords in a clash of equals in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.Be it a potent top-order, a strong middle-order or a lethal bowling attack, there is hardly anything that separates the two sides.If at all one team has a slight upper hand in any department, it’s the experience in Mumbai Indians’ pace bowling arsenal.

#IPL2020 #MIvsDC #MatchPreview


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

IPL 2020, RCB vs CSK: MS Dhoni’s men face Virat Kohli’s brigade | Oneindia English [Video]

IPL 2020, RCB vs CSK: MS Dhoni’s men face Virat Kohli’s brigade | Oneindia English

Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in an intriguing mid-table Indian Premier League 2020 clash on Saturday with both teams battling inconsistency. CSK all-rounder Kedar..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:22Published
CSK vs SRH , IPL 2020 : Former Cricketer CM Deepak talks CSK's must win game | Oneindia news [Video]

CSK vs SRH , IPL 2020 : Former Cricketer CM Deepak talks CSK's must win game | Oneindia news

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will look to turn things around when they lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League clash on Friday. The team started with a victory against..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:36Published
IPL 2020: Former cricketer CM Deepak predicts who will win, KXIP or RR | Oneindia News [Video]

IPL 2020: Former cricketer CM Deepak predicts who will win, KXIP or RR | Oneindia News

Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab will both aim to continue their winning run when they lock horns with each other in 9th match of IPL 2020 in Sharjah on Sunday. Former cricketer CM Deepak predicts..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 05:10Published