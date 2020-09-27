IPL 2020: RR all-rounder Tewatia talks about his batting strategy

After a 4-wicket win against King X1 Punjab on September 27, Rajasthan Royals' cricketers Rahul Tewatia and Sanju Samson spoke on the game of the team for the upcoming matches. Sanju Samson assured that RR's both batting and bowling lineup is strong. "Our team's bowling lineup is strong and now with Tewatia and Jofra coming out as match winners in the last two matches, our batting lineup is equally strong, our batting also has depth." Rahul Tewatia on the chances of him playing the super over if situation arises said, "It depends on the game, and the decision is in the hands of the captain and coach. But if I get the opportunity, then I am always ready to help my team in any situation."
Rajasthan Royals (RR) won by 4 wickets against Kings XI Punjab in the ninth match of IPL-2020 in UAE's Sharjah at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 27. While addressing the post match press conference in Sharjah, the wicket-keeper batsman of Rajasthan Royals squad, Sanju Samson spoke about chasing a total of 224 runs. Sanju said, "We have been really working hard on Rahul Tewatia. He is a proper leg spinner. It was a good and brave move to send him up the order and he makes the management and team staff all proud." "When you are chasing a total of 220 runs or something then there is only one way to go and put in level 5 gear," Samson added.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) by five wickets in the 26th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) at Dubai International Stadium on October 11. While speaking in post-match PC, SRH head coach Trevor Bayliss said, "We were in a good position in the match. Lot of good things we did throughout this match. We just concentrate on the positives and work on some negatives and make it better next time."
Indore Police have busted an IPL betting racket and arrested 8 people in this connection. Police have recovered eight mobile phones, a TV set and Rs 8,000-10,000 cash. Cops have also recovered betting records of Rs 3,00,000. Yesterday, police had arrested six people in Rajendra Nagar in connection of IPL betting.
Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith on October 10 agreed that batting has probably not been good enough. "In plenty of areas, I think, where we need to work on. Our batting has probably not been good enough...We're doing some things wrong and it's hurting it considerably," said Steve Smith on being asked 'where is his team falling short', after Rajasthan Royal's defeat. Delhi Capitals defeat Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs in 23rd match of IPL 2020 at Sharjah Cricket.
Delhi Capitals (DC) is all set to face Mumbai Indians (MI) on October 11 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. DC team players left their hotel from the UAE city. DC is on 1st place and MI is on 2nd in the IPL table.
Kings XI Punjab Skipper K L Rahul on October 09 said that execution can go wrong but feel proud the way we played. "I am really proud of the way we played. Execution can go wrong, we understand that. We need to be patient with the team as individuals," said Rahul. Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kings XI Punjab by 69 runs at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.