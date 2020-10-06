Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Stimulus, Shtimulus: Kudlow Poo-Poos Fed Chair's Plea For Stimulus Package

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Stimulus, Shtimulus: Kudlow Poo-Poos Fed Chair's Plea For Stimulus Package

Stimulus, Shtimulus: Kudlow Poo-Poos Fed Chair's Plea For Stimulus Package

Fed Chair Jay Powell warned on Tuesday that the US economy would suffer if another stimulus package isn't passed, which remains stalled in Congress.

House Democrats passed a $2.2 trillion stimulus plan earlier this month, but Sen.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) called the amount 'outlandish.'

Too little support would lead to a weak recovery, creating unnecessary hardship for households and businesses.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Won't Allow Stimulus Package Talks To Continue Unless He's Reelected [Video]

Trump Won't Allow Stimulus Package Talks To Continue Unless He's Reelected

Business Insider reports there are still 11 million fewer Americans employed compared to before the pandemic hit in February. The pace of job growth is slowing, and Tuesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published