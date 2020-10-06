Stimulus, Shtimulus: Kudlow Poo-Poos Fed Chair's Plea For Stimulus Package

Fed Chair Jay Powell warned on Tuesday that the US economy would suffer if another stimulus package isn't passed, which remains stalled in Congress.

House Democrats passed a $2.2 trillion stimulus plan earlier this month, but Sen.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) called the amount 'outlandish.'

Too little support would lead to a weak recovery, creating unnecessary hardship for households and businesses.