NORTHVIEW GIRLS SOCCER

Grant finished in first place with a final time of 19 minutes and 51 seconds.

Grant also lead her team the overall title as the lady knights take first place.

Terre haute south, terre haute north, clay city, and owen valley all move on to regionals as well.

Next up were the fellas and this turned into a three man race quickly.

Terre haute south's matt gambil, cael light, and terre haute north's dylan zeck were neck-and-neck at the 4k mark.

It's a tight race to the finish line but gambil holds off zeck to bring home the individual crown with a final time of 16 minutes and 9 seconds, zeck finishing three seconds behind him for second.

As for the team results, the top four are the same as the girls with northview bringing home the sectional title.

North, south, clay city, and sullivan advance to regionals.

Over at center grove, the host trojans took on terre haute south, winner moves on to state next week.

At one singles cannon sellers working the forehand to perfection as he rocks his oppenent with his first shot then finishes him with the forehand the other way.

Sellers won his match and advances to state on the single's bracket.

Two singles matt roberts aggression at the net pays off big time as the comes up with the easy overhand slam for the point.

Trojans would take this matchup though.

At three singles caleb morris' serve is too much for the trojans return.

Morris win puts the braves into a 2-2 tie.

But center grove puts an end to the braves season as they win and advance to state 3-2.

Over on the pitch at edgewood, the lady knights of northview were looking for their fourth straight sectional title as they took on west vigo.

1st half, ava dorsett uncorks one from just outside the box and it goes off the keeper's hands and in for the knights goal.

Northview leads 1-0.

Later in the half, west vigo with the corner, corynn da-groa} degroote's shot is on target but parker gibbens comes up with the save.

Knights still lead 1-0.

Final minutes of the half, northview on the attack, kambree james' shot goes off the post but madison corrigen is there for the rebound and the follow up shot.

Northview leads 2-0 at the break.

First minute of the second half, emma whitman fires up a shot outside the box and it goes over the keep and in.

And for the fourth straight year the lady knights of northview are your sectional champions as they beat west vigo by a final of 3-0.

Zadei} i'm thinking it's so crazy.

I'm just so thankful to be with