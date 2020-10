Bogus Basin adds more snowmaking in anticipation of ski season Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 02:07s - Published 7 minutes ago Bogus Basin adds more snowmaking in anticipation of ski season Bogus Basin has announced that they plan to open winter operations on the Friday after Thanksgiving. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend BOGUS BASIN TURNSTHEIR ATTENTION TOSKI SEASON.THE NON-PROFITOPERATION PLANSTO OPEN ON THEFRIDAY AFTERTHANKSGIVING.AND AS OUROUTDOORSREPORTER STEVEDENT SHOWS US...BOGUS BASIN... WILLFEATURE SOME NEWAMENITIES THISSEASON.CREWS WORK TOPUT IN SNOWMAKINGMACHINES ON THREEDIFFERENT RUNS INANTICIPATION OF SKISEASON AT BOGUSBASIN."SO WE ACTUALLYDOUBLE THEAMOUNT OF TOP TOBOTTOM TRAILS ONSNOWMAKING SO WEDIDN'T SIT AROUNDALL SUMMER THOSEGUYS HAVE BEENBUSY ALL SUMMERWE PUT TOP TOBOTTOM ONMORNING STARTRAIL ON SHOWCASEAND NOW WE AREDOING STEWART'SBOWL ANDSOURDOUGH."THE RESORT HASALSO CLEARED ABUNCH OF DEADTREES ON THEBACKSIDE OF THEMOUNTAIN THAT NOTONLY MAKES THEFOREST HEALTHIERAND LESSSUSCEPTIBLE TOWILDFIRES BUT ITALSO OPENS UPMORE TERRAIN FORSKIERS ANDSNOWBOARDERS."WE HAVE A HUGEAMOUNT OF BEETLEKILL DWARFMISTLETOE KILL ONTHE MOUNTAIN ANDTHE LONGER THOSETREES STAY THERETHE MORE THEY AREGOING TO GETOTHER TREES SICKSO REMOVING THOSETREES AND LETTINGTHE HEALTHY TREESBE HEALTHY ISGREAT."BOGUS BASIN WILLALSO GIVE SIMPLOTLODGE A FRESHLOOK WITH NEWPAINT AND FLOORINGBUT THIS YEARBOGUS WILL REDUCECAPACITY IN THEIRLODGES BY 50PERCENT BECAUSEOF COVID-19 SO THEYWILL CREATE FOUROUTDOOR TENTSWITH HEAT."AND WE AREINCREASING THEOUTSIDE SEATING BYABOUT 8,000 SQUAREFEET SO WE THINKTHE BALANCE WILLBE THERE THE DAYSOF BRINGING YOURSTUFF AND EATING INTHE LODGE ANDHANGING OUT THOSEARE GONE FOR AWHILE."IN THE LAST THREEYEARS THIS NON-PROFITORGANIZATIONCREATED THEMOUNTAINCOASTER.INSTALLED IN A NEWHIGH-SPEED QUADAND BUILT A SNOWMAKING OPERATIONWHICH ALLOWSBOGUS BASIN TOSCHEDULE OPENINGDAY ON THE FRIDAYAFTERTHANKSGIVING ORPOSSIBLY SOONERWITH THE HELP OFMOTHER NATURE."WELL LA NINA IS INTHE FORECAST ANDLA NINA WEATHERPATTERN IS THEBEST WEATHERPATTERN IN THEPACIFIC NORTHWESTALL OF OUR RECORDSNOW YEARS HAVEOCCURRED IN LANINA YEARS.""STEVE DENT, IDAHO





