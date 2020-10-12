Weekend Sports Recap

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 4 minutes ago

Weekend of football across alabama -- so lets jump right in.

On saturday -- alabama defeated ole miss 63 to 48 in the highest scoring regulation game in s-e-c history.

The game also set a record for total yardage in an s-e-c matchup with one thousand three hundred and seventy recorded.

Alabama head coach nick saban has never lost to a former assistant but said lane kiffin and ole miss put up a solid fight.

It seemed like every time we called something they had the best play that they could have against it.

And they had a really good plan.

You know lane is a really good coach they've got a good offensive team they've got some good players on offense and we didn't do a very good job of executing what we need to do on defense to stop em.

Alabama is now on a three game winning streak to start the season...and speaking of streaks tommy ray made it to his six hundred eight consecutive crimson tide football game saturday.

What a streak.!

Staying with the s-e-c -- saturday was a huge day for james clemens alum monty rice... the georgia linebacker racked up eight tackles including a sack, a strip and a score as georgia defeated tennesse 44 to 21-- moving to 3 and 0 on the year.

Another athens high school alum was also suffered a loss on the gridiron today philip rivers and the colts dropped one to the browns 32 to 23 -- as rivers was picked off twice and held without a touchdown.

