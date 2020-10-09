Simon Cowell to work on TV projects with Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan?
Simon Cowell is reportedly planning to work on some TV projects with Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan.
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Win Apology For Drone Photos Of ArchiePrince Harry and Meghan Markle can count one legal case closed as they won an apology from U.S. photo agency X17, which used drones to take illegal photos of their son Archie. Plus, the royal couple..
The Complete Novels of Jane AustenJane Austen's stories of clever women, elusive love, and social mores have struck a chord with millions of fans who consider her work compelling, heartwarming, and essential. Adapted time and again for..
Friendship Word Cloud Boxed SetFind new friendships in literature with this exclusively selected boxed set! Four special-edition Word Cloud Classics are included: Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and Through the..