Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Simon Cowell to work on TV projects with Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan?

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Simon Cowell to work on TV projects with Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan?

Simon Cowell to work on TV projects with Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan?

Simon Cowell is reportedly planning to work on some TV projects with Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Win Apology For Drone Photos Of Archie [Video]

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Win Apology For Drone Photos Of Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can count one legal case closed as they won an apology from U.S. photo agency X17, which used drones to take illegal photos of their son Archie. Plus, the royal couple..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:32Published
The Complete Novels of Jane Austen [Video]

The Complete Novels of Jane Austen

Jane Austen's stories of clever women, elusive love, and social mores have struck a chord with millions of fans who consider her work compelling, heartwarming, and essential. Adapted time and again for..

Credit: Simon&Schuster     Duration: 00:18Published
Friendship Word Cloud Boxed Set [Video]

Friendship Word Cloud Boxed Set

Find new friendships in literature with this exclusively selected boxed set! Four special-edition Word Cloud Classics are included: Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and Through the..

Credit: Simon&Schuster     Duration: 00:14Published