Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

High-tier regions may face strict restrictions, Dowden warns

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:07s - Published
High-tier regions may face strict restrictions, Dowden warns

High-tier regions may face strict restrictions, Dowden warns

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden says parts of the country may face stricter lockdown restrictions based on the level of infection in the region.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Oliver Dowden Oliver Dowden British accountant and politician (born 1978)

Culture Secretary criticises overhaul plans for English top-flight [Video]

Culture Secretary criticises overhaul plans for English top-flight

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden says he could look into fan-led governance ofEnglish football after plans were unveiled to overhaul the league system inProject Big Picture.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:24Published
Oliver Dowden explains new three-tier Covid restrictions [Video]

Oliver Dowden explains new three-tier Covid restrictions

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden discusses the Government's new three-tierCovid strategy, with areas in England labelled as medium, high or very highrisk, which will inform the interventions needed in each area.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:30Published
Government defends handling of students in lockdown [Video]

Government defends handling of students in lockdown

Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden says students should pay fulluniversity fees, despite many being in lockdown and uncertain whether theywill be allowed to return home for Christmas, while shadow justice secretaryDavid Lammy says they have been "done over".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published
Emergency grants for grassroots music venues [Video]

Emergency grants for grassroots music venues

Grassroots music venues in England have become the first recipients of the government's £1.57bn Culture Recovery Fund. The £3.36m emergency grant will be distributed to 135 at-risk venues. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden visited one of the recipients of the fund - The Horn in St Albans - on Thursday. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:58Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Cummings and Spencer arrive at Cobra meeting [Video]

Cummings and Spencer arrive at Cobra meeting

The prime minister's special adviser Dominic Cummings and Chief Whip Mark Spencer arrive in Downing Street for a Cobra meeting with Boris Johnson. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:47Published
The Crown: Gillian Anderson on Becoming Margaret Thatcher [Video]

The Crown: Gillian Anderson on Becoming Margaret Thatcher

We sat down (virtually, of course) with the one and only Gillian Anderson to chat about her role as Margaret Thatcher in the upcoming Season 4 of The Crown. Report by Dessentjacksonl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 04:20Published
Liverpool metro mayor on new lockdown financial support [Video]

Liverpool metro mayor on new lockdown financial support

Liverpool City Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram calls on the government to provide a financial support package for local businesses as new lockdown restrictions could see the closure of pubs, gyms and casinos in the city. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:56Published

Facebook approves 200 dangerous QAnon conspiracy adverts

 Facebook pushed adverts linked to the QAnon conspiracy theory into its users' feeds as many as 2.4 million times from March through August, profiting from the..
New Zealand Herald

Tweets about this