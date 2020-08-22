High-tier regions may face strict restrictions, Dowden warns

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden discusses the Government's new three-tierCovid strategy, with areas in England labelled as medium, high or very highrisk, which will inform the interventions needed in each area.
Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden says students should pay fulluniversity fees, despite many being in lockdown and uncertain whether theywill be allowed to return home for Christmas, while shadow justice secretaryDavid Lammy says they have been "done over".
Grassroots music venues in England have become the first recipients of the government's £1.57bn Culture Recovery Fund. The £3.36m emergency grant will be distributed to 135 at-risk venues. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden visited one of the recipients of the fund - The Horn in St Albans - on Thursday.
The prime minister's special adviser Dominic Cummings and Chief Whip Mark Spencer arrive in Downing Street for a Cobra meeting with Boris Johnson.
We sat down (virtually, of course) with the one and only Gillian Anderson to chat about her role as Margaret Thatcher in the upcoming Season 4 of The Crown.
Liverpool City Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram calls on the government to provide a financial support package for local businesses as new lockdown restrictions could see the closure of pubs, gyms and casinos in the city.