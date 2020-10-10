James Bond THE WORLD IS NOT ENOUGH movie - Pierce Brosnan - clip - Bond races down The Thames, London

James Bond THE WORLD IS NOT ENOUGH movie - Pierce Brosnan - clip - Bond races down The Thames, London THE WORLD IS NOT ENOUGH opens with the longest pre-credit sequence in 007 history, lasting 14 minutes and includes Bond in the Q Boat in high speed pursuit down the Thames.

The boat’s mid-air barrel roll was performed by stuntman Gary Powell using Vickers air mortars attached to the side of the boat — six cameras captured the stunt.