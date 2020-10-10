Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

James Bond THE WORLD IS NOT ENOUGH movie - Pierce Brosnan - clip - Bond races down The Thames, London

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 05:16s - Published
James Bond THE WORLD IS NOT ENOUGH movie - Pierce Brosnan - clip - Bond races down The Thames, London

James Bond THE WORLD IS NOT ENOUGH movie - Pierce Brosnan - clip - Bond races down The Thames, London

James Bond THE WORLD IS NOT ENOUGH movie - Pierce Brosnan - clip - Bond races down The Thames, London THE WORLD IS NOT ENOUGH opens with the longest pre-credit sequence in 007 history, lasting 14 minutes and includes Bond in the Q Boat in high speed pursuit down the Thames.

The boat’s mid-air barrel roll was performed by stuntman Gary Powell using Vickers air mortars attached to the side of the boat — six cameras captured the stunt.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

No Time to Die Movie (2021) - Clip with Daniel Craig - Bridge Attack [Video]

No Time to Die Movie (2021) - Clip with Daniel Craig - Bridge Attack

James Bond No Time to Die Movie - Clip with Daniel Craig - Bridge Attack Plot synopsis: James Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter, an old friend from the CIA,..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:07Published
James Bond CASINO ROYALE movie clip - Bond chases down Mollaka [Video]

James Bond CASINO ROYALE movie clip - Bond chases down Mollaka

James Bond CASINO ROYALE movie clip - Bond chases down Mollaka 007 (Daniel Craig) pursues the bombmaker Mollaka (Sébastien Foucan) in the opening sequence from CASINO ROYALE (2006). The construction..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 06:00Published
Henchmen Movie Clip - Job fair [Video]

Henchmen Movie Clip - Job fair

Henchmen Movie Clip - Job fair Plot synopsis: In a world of super-villains, evil schemes and global domination, someone has to take out the trash. Welcome to the world of Henchmen, third class. When..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:28Published