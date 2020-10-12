Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Los Angeles Lakers Win NBA Title

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Los Angeles Lakers Win NBA Title
The Lakers beat the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Los Angeles Lakers Los Angeles Lakers American professional basketball team

Street celebrations after Lakers' victory [Video]

Street celebrations after Lakers' victory

Police arrive as fans celebrates Lakers' NBA championship win outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles. It's a first title in a decade and marks a 4th championship ring for LeBron James.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:56Published

From no direction to 17th NBA championship, the Los Angeles Lakers are back

 After five coaches in eight years and a couple of the worst seasons in franchise history, the Lakers are back on the NBA mountaintop as champions.
USATODAY.com
Fans celebrate Lakers' NBA championship [Video]

Fans celebrate Lakers' NBA championship

Fans crowded into the streets outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles onSunday night, after the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat 106-93 onSunday night to win the NBA Finals in six games. Anthony Davis had 19 pointsand 15 rebounds for the Lakers, who dealt with the enormous anguish thatfollowed the death of the iconic former Lakers star Kobe Bryant in January andall the challenges that came with leaving home for three months to play atWalt Disney World in Florida, in a bubble designed to keep inhabitants safefrom the coronavirus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

National Basketball Association North American professional sports league

Dozens of police vehicles arrive near Staples Center as fans celebrate Lakers' win [Video]

Dozens of police vehicles arrive near Staples Center as fans celebrate Lakers' win

Police arrive as fans celebrates Lakers' NBA championship win outside the team's home court. Video credit: Kayla Palisoc / Instagram @gooods213

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:25Published

Miami Heat Miami Heat American professional basketball team

Lakers fans go wild after NBA championship win [Video]

Lakers fans go wild after NBA championship win

LeBron James capped another illustrious title run as the Los Angeles Lakers earned their record-tying 17th championship at the NBA Finals on Sunday night near Orlando. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:20Published

Fans, some rowdy, cheer Lakers win

 Authorities shut down ramps leading to the Los Angeles downtown area after the Lakers won the NBA Finals on Sunday night. Thousands gathered outside the Staples..
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

LeBron James leads Lakers to first NBA title in a decade

The Los Angeles Lakers end a decade-long wait for a 17th NBA title after they beat the Miami Heat 4-2...
BBC News - Published Also reported by •News24BBC SportNew Zealand Herald


LeBron, Lakers beat Heat to capture 17th franchise title

LeBron, Lakers beat Heat to capture 17th franchise title LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The ultimate anguish. The ultimate joy. This season, for LeBron James and...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •CTV NewsBBC Sport


'Kobe's smiling down on us' - Lakers pay tribute to Bryant after NBA title win

The Los Angeles Lakers pay tribute to Kobe Bryant - who died in a helicopter crash in January - after...
BBC News - Published


Tweets about this

LTARadioShow

Shana Thornton RT @SportsCenter: The Lakers are bringing a title to Los Angeles for the first time since 2010 🏆 #NBAFinals https://t.co/2MBx37Qaq1 4 seconds ago

joesimpson727

JS ♛ RT @TheNBACentral: Rajon Rondo is the first player in NBA History to win a title with the Boston Celtics AND Los Angeles Lakers https://t.c… 23 seconds ago

Bladescraft1

Bladescraft RT @greg_doucette: Los Angeles, CA: non-protest, no # Cops open fire on crowd celebrating the Lakers' NBA title Then shoot specifically a… 33 seconds ago

DuskyKitten

DuskyKitten RT @washingtonpost: LeBron James leads the Los Angeles Lakers to the NBA title over the Miami Heat https://t.co/PNEKMGVYC5 1 minute ago


Related videos from verified sources

'Wish Kobe and Gianna were here to see this': Vanessa Bryant congratulates Los Angeles Lakers on NBA title [Video]

'Wish Kobe and Gianna were here to see this': Vanessa Bryant congratulates Los Angeles Lakers on NBA title

Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa Bryant has congratulated his team Los Angeles Lakers for winning the NBA title, but admitted she wishes he and their late daughter Gianna Bryant had been here to witness the..

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:10Published
Traffic jams and crowds in LA as Lakers win NBA championship [Video]

Traffic jams and crowds in LA as Lakers win NBA championship

Fans of the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team were seen celebrating and lining the streets causing traffic jams in the downtown area of the city.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:37Published
Thousands of Lakers fans celebrate NBA title win despite COVID-19 restrictions [Video]

Thousands of Lakers fans celebrate NBA title win despite COVID-19 restrictions

Thousands of Lakers fans defied COVID-19 restrictions and celebrated near the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on Sunday night (October 11) after the team won the NBA title.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:32Published