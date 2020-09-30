Bigg Boss 14 | ‘Real game will start once Sidharth, Gauhar & Hina leave’: Dalljiet Kaur

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Dalljiet Kaur spoke about her journey in the popular reality show.

She also shared her views regarding Bigg Boss 14 and explained why people have high expectations from this season.

Dalljiet also said that the real game in Bigg Boss 14 hasn’t stared yet.

According to the actor more will be revealed about the contestants once Gauhar Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan leave the show.

Dalljiet also revealed that she enjoys watching Nikki Tamboli and Jasmine.

Watch the full video for more.