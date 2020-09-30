Bigg Boss 14 | ‘Real game will start once Sidharth, Gauhar & Hina leave’: Dalljiet Kaur

Global  
 

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 05:45s
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Dalljiet Kaur spoke about her journey in the popular reality show.

She also shared her views regarding Bigg Boss 14 and explained why people have high expectations from this season.

Dalljiet also said that the real game in Bigg Boss 14 hasn’t stared yet.

According to the actor more will be revealed about the contestants once Gauhar Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan leave the show.

Dalljiet also revealed that she enjoys watching Nikki Tamboli and Jasmine.

Watch the full video for more.


Bigg Boss 14 Day 18: Rubina Wants To Leave The Show; Hina, Gauahar Accuse Sidharth Of Cheating [Video]

Bigg Boss 14 Day 18: Rubina Wants To Leave The Show; Hina, Gauahar Accuse Sidharth Of Cheating

Rubina Dilaik was deeply hurt after Salman Khan referred to her husband Abhinav Shukla as her ‘saamaan’. In last night’s episode, she spoke to Bigg Boss about the same and expressed that she wants to leave the show. Meanwhile, seniors Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan ended up at loggerheads once again after housemates got aggressive in the Game Over task. Here’s everything that happened!

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:21Published
Bigg Boss 14 Somvaar Ka Vaar Day 17: Shehzad Goes Invisible; Housemates Divided Into Three Teams [Video]

Bigg Boss 14 Somvaar Ka Vaar Day 17: Shehzad Goes Invisible; Housemates Divided Into Three Teams

This time Bigg Boss 14’s Weekend Ka Vaar continued till Monday and it was one of the most unpredictable episodes ever. While Shehzad Deol became the first ‘100% not confirmed contestant’, a special wild card entered the house for Pavitra Punia. In the end, the entire house was divided into three teams led by seniors Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla. Here’s everything that happened in last night’s episode!

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:06Published
Bigg Boss 14 Day 13 Updates: Seniors Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla lock horns because of Jasmin and Nikki [Video]

Bigg Boss 14 Day 13 Updates: Seniors Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla lock horns because of Jasmin and Nikki

Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli's fight for immunity turns ugly yet again and to add on to the fight, seniors Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla found themselves in the middle of the chaos too. Jasmin Bhasin finally won the immunity but is this the beginning of a bigger clash? Keep watching daily updates with Desimartini to answer all such questions

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:34Published

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Day 7: Salman Khan Asks 10 Contestants To Pack Up And Leave [Video]

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Day 7: Salman Khan Asks 10 Contestants To Pack Up And Leave

Bigg Boss 14’s Weekend Ka Vaar was everything fans expected it to be! We got to see a little masti, host Salman Khan’s swag and a lot of ‘Vaar’ on freshers. While the entire house was disappointed with Nikki Tamboli becoming the first confirmed contestant, seniors Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla were asked to fill up report cards of the contestants. But why did Salman lose his cool and ask 10 celebs to pack up and leave? Here’s everything that happened!

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 07:25Published
Bigg Boss 14: Everything new about Salman Khan’s show this season [Video]

Bigg Boss 14: Everything new about Salman Khan’s show this season

It’s almost time for Bigg Boss 14 and before we witness the grand premiere of the new season we tell you everything that has changed on show with this brand new season. Check out all the major changes you can expect on the show.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:32Published

Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: - Toofani seniors are more powerful than Salman Khan. [Video]

Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: - Toofani seniors are more powerful than Salman Khan.

Bigg Boss 14 ya begun with the grand premier. Salman Khan introduced toofani seniors Gauhar Khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla in the house for the next 14 days. Toofani seniors gave direct entry to eight contestants and rest four contestants got rejected. Radhe Maa was only there to give her blessings.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:09Published

Bigg Boss 14 Updates: Abhinav Shukla refuses to give up immunity for wife Rubina [Video]

Bigg Boss 14 Updates: Abhinav Shukla refuses to give up immunity for wife Rubina

Bigg Boss' contestants are gearing up for the competition with seniors - Sidharth Shukla, Hina and Gauahar Khan in tow. Female contestants were seen putting in efforts as they try to impress Sidharth to win a task. Check out the video to know how much fun the last episode was!

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:44Published

