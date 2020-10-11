5:30 A block

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 12 minutes ago

Released from the hospital soon.

His doctors give an update on his condition.

And, we'll show you how local lawmakers are taking a stand against surprise medical bills.

Those stories straight ahead on news 12 now at 5:30.

"news 12 now at 5:30.

Your news starts now."

Good evening.

I'm andrew harrison.

And i'm emily cassulo.

Thanks for joining us for news 12 now at 5:30.

Soon, president trump is expected to return to the white house, after spending four days at walter reed national medical center for coronavirus treatment.

Meanwhile, another top white house aide has tested positive for the virus.

Skyler henry has the latest.

President trump says he will be discharged from walter reed national medical center later this evening...to continue coronavirus treatment at the white house.

"though he may not be entirely out of the woods yet, the team and i the president's medical team said he'll receive a dose of the drug "rem-dehs-seh-veer" remdesivir today before he's discharged, and a final dose at the white house tomorrow evening.

Meanwhile, the first lady tweeted today that she is "feeling good" and will continu to rest at home.

Governor bill lee and mayor jim coppinger may have lifted covid-19 restrictions, but the mask mandate is still in place in hamilton county.

That's caused some confusion for both business owners and their customers.

Restuarants like the local have taken covid precations very seriously for several months by not openeing their lobby for dine-in.

Mean mug coffee shop says it's looking for ways to accomodate people who choose not to wear mask.

Hamilton county mayor jim coppinger will discuss the mask mandate, tuesday.

News 12's winston reed will have more from local business owners tonight on news 12 now at 6.

Regal cinemas is closing down theaters once again, and that's impacting some locations in the tennessee valley.

The hamilton place theater will close down starting thursday.

They were already operating at half capacity.

Without the big name movies coming out, they weren't making any money.

45-thousand employees nationwide will be impacted by the closure.

You may have noticed the terrifying billboards.

Chattanooga's premier haunted house, dread hollow, is opening soon for folks looking for a little hair- raising fun this halloween.

The nationally recognized attraction will be open until november 1st, every thursday through sunday.

But because of the pandemic, co-creator tim green says the house has had to make some changes to keep you safe while you're being scared.

Kenan scott goes over those changes and tells us where we can get tickets tonight on news 12 now at 6.

The t-b-i investigation into a shooting involving a hamilton county deputy last summer, is over.

The district attorney's office released a statement today, saying deputy jordan long-ross' use of force was justified.

It stemmed from a traffic stop may 18th, on crestview drive in sale creek.

Deputy long-ross shot tyler hays, after hays reportedly fought with him.

Hays later died.

District attorney general neal pinkston says there's no evidence of criminal liability on the part of the deputy.

Deputy long-ross was also involved in two other shootings this year.

State officials are pushing for legislation to end surprise medical bills in tennessee.

Senator bo watson and representative robin smith reintroduced it.

It's designed to remove patients from billing disputes between medical providers and insurance companies.

Senator watson says too many patients have been hit with costly medical bills when they're vulnerable.

It's just not fair to the patient.

So what the bill seeks to do is remove the patient from the conversation and let the negotiation be between the physician provider and the insurance company.

And they need to work out what the payment needs to be, not the patient.

Watson and smith will officially reintroduce the bill in january.

If you haven't registered to vote yet, then today is your last chance.

If you are requesting an absentee ballot then the election commission must receive receive your request by october 27th.

Early voting begins october 14th.

News 12 talked to chattanooga city councilwoman coonrod about the importance of voting in this election.

"we have a lot of things that are on the line when it comes to our criminal justice reform, when it comes to our health care, when it comes to our education and our technology, our economy jobs and so much more."

To check your registration status, you can visit vote t-n dot com.

October is breast cancer awareness month.

Health researchers estimate that breast cancer affects 1 in every 8 women.

The push this month is to remind women to be aware of their risk factors: family history, alcohol intake, age, weight, and hormone use.

Dr. betsy washburn says women should not be afraid to get a mammogram because of the "what if?".

Health experts say women over 40 need to get a mammogram every year.

Halloween is probably going to look very different this year.

Lowe's home improvement stores want to make sure that doesn't mean it's canceled entirely.

The warehouse stores across the country - including right here in north georgia and the tennessee valley - are offering drive-through curbside trick- or-treating.

Families can register in advance at lowes-dot-com- slash-d-i-y to reserve a spot.

Then on either october 22nd or 29th, they can drive up to the store for free candy and a small pumpkin.

Costumes are encouraged, but not required.

Now, from the epb fiberoptics weather center, your storm team 12, 24 hour forecast.

Our 24 hour forecast shows up next on news 12 now at 5:30, churches across the area are planning an event to bridge the racial divide in our community.

We talk to event organizers on how you can get involved, coming up.

Here's a live look from our c-h-i