Protest calls for the removal of Christopher Columbus statue in Tampa
A Christopher Columbus protest got a little tense when Tampa police showed up on Sunday.
Mayor Peduto Recommends Moving Columbus Statue Out Of Schenley ParkPittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto is recommending the Christopher Columbus statue in Schenley Park be removed. KDKA's Shelby Cassesse has more.
Reporter Update: Mayor Peduto Recommends Columbus Statue In Schenley Park Should Be RemovedMayor Bill Peduto is recommending the Christopher Columbus statue in Schenley Park be removed. KDKA's Shelby Cassesse has more.
Changes for North End Columbus statueOne week before Columbus Day, officials announced that a statue of the explorer will not be returning to its prominent location in a North End park.