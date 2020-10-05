A Christopher Columbus protest got a little tense when Tampa police showed up on Sunday.

Protest calls for the removal of Christopher Columbus statue in Tampa

BRAG ON YOUR KID: 10-year-old Tampa girl ranked among best track and field athletes in the country A’Niya Carriera is blazing a trail through track and field competitions, racking up medals and number one rankings in the process. Story:

Tampa woman helps neighbors so their mail-in ballots can get counted Tampa woman helps neighbors so their mail-in ballots can get counted

Portico Cafe now selling bags of coffee to help people in need Tampa's Portico Cafe now ships bags of its gourmet coffee to support people overcoming homelessness and drug addiction

Sister Hazel | Morning Blend Platinum-selling group, Sister Hazel, will be bringing their energetic show featuring new music and chart-topping hits to play their first ever drive-in concert at Raymond James Stadium Parking Lot in Tampa, FL on Thursday, October 22.

Since protests erupted over the death of George Floyd, the range of public monuments removed or vandalized has expanded well beyond those honoring the..