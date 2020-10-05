Global  
 

Protest calls for the removal of Christopher Columbus statue in Tampa

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:14s - Published
A Christopher Columbus protest got a little tense when Tampa police showed up on Sunday.

A monumental reckoning

 Since protests erupted over the death of George Floyd, the range of public monuments removed or vandalized has expanded well beyond those honoring the..
Related videos from verified sources

Mayor Peduto Recommends Moving Columbus Statue Out Of Schenley Park [Video]

Mayor Peduto Recommends Moving Columbus Statue Out Of Schenley Park

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto is recommending the Christopher Columbus statue in Schenley Park be removed. KDKA's Shelby Cassesse has more.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:59Published
Reporter Update: Mayor Peduto Recommends Columbus Statue In Schenley Park Should Be Removed [Video]

Reporter Update: Mayor Peduto Recommends Columbus Statue In Schenley Park Should Be Removed

Mayor Bill Peduto is recommending the Christopher Columbus statue in Schenley Park be removed. KDKA's Shelby Cassesse has more.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:25Published
Changes for North End Columbus statue [Video]

Changes for North End Columbus statue

One week before Columbus Day, officials announced that a statue of the explorer will not be returning to its prominent location in a North End park.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:54Published