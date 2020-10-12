Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Protest Near Christopher Columbus Statue In Schenley Park

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 03:02s - Published
Protest Near Christopher Columbus Statue In Schenley Park

Protest Near Christopher Columbus Statue In Schenley Park

A group of protesters gathered in Schenley Park near the Christopher Columbus statue.

KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso has more.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Protesters Gather Outside Christopher Columbus Statue [Video]

Protesters Gather Outside Christopher Columbus Statue

A group of protesters in Pittsburgh gathered outside the Christopher Columbus statue. KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso has more.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:43Published
Effort underway to rename Columbus Park to Prospect Park [Video]

Effort underway to rename Columbus Park to Prospect Park

For decades, America has observed the second Monday of October as Columbus Day. But more recently, October 12 has become known to many as Indigenous People's Day.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:04Published
State Officials To Announce Legislation To Change Columbus Day To Indigenous Peoples' Day [Video]

State Officials To Announce Legislation To Change Columbus Day To Indigenous Peoples' Day

Another is underway in in Arrigo Park, a place that has significance for Italian Americans in Chicago. It's where a Columbus statue once stood.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:10Published