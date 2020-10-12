Protest Near Christopher Columbus Statue In Schenley Park

A group of protesters gathered in Schenley Park near the Christopher Columbus statue.



Related videos from verified sources Protesters Gather Outside Christopher Columbus Statue



A group of protesters in Pittsburgh gathered outside the Christopher Columbus statue. KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso has more. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:43 Published 3 hours ago Effort underway to rename Columbus Park to Prospect Park



For decades, America has observed the second Monday of October as Columbus Day. But more recently, October 12 has become known to many as Indigenous People's Day. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 02:04 Published 6 hours ago State Officials To Announce Legislation To Change Columbus Day To Indigenous Peoples' Day



Another is underway in in Arrigo Park, a place that has significance for Italian Americans in Chicago. It's where a Columbus statue once stood. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:10 Published 10 hours ago