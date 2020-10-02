Mumbai experiences massive powercut, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari to have a theatrical release this Diwali

Electricity supply was interrupted in Mumbai on October 12 due to TATA's incoming electric supply failure causing power loss all over Mumbai and suburbs. It also disrupted train traffic of Central, Eastern and Western lines, according to Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST). Passengers were seen waiting at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) as local train services are disrupted due to power outage in Mumbai. Speaking to ANI, a commuter said, "We are stuck here since 10:00 am." Another commuter added, "We are clueless about how long we will have to wait here." Commuters were also seen waiting at Mulund Station as train services are disrupted due to power outage after a grid failure. BMC said, "It will take 45 minutes to 1 hour to restore the power supply." Public announcement has also been made about the temporary suspension of local train services being made at Mumbai Central Railway Station following power grid failure. Taking to social media, BEST tweeted, "The electric supply is interrupted due to TATA's incoming electric supply failure. Inconveniences are regretted." According to an official statement, Central Railways said, "In view of interruption in Traction power at 10.05 hrs due to grid failure of Tata Power company, services between Churchgate and Borivali are suspended. It shall be resumed as soon as the traction power supply is restored. Commuters are requested to cooperate."
Speaking to ANI, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway in Mumbai, Shivaji M Sutar said, "Trains between CSMT-Panvel on Harbour Line have resumed. We are trying to restore services between CSMT-Kalyan, CSMT-Karjat/Kasara." "Long-distance trains from Mumbai rescheduled and incoming trains regulated at interchange points," CPRO added.
The Diamond trading centre in Surat is attracting businesses, hence diamond units in Surat decided to observe shortest ever Diwali break of 5 days in wake of demand for polished diamonds from US, UK and other countries. Industry has decided to work extra hours with an existing capacity of 50% work force. Generally, Diwali vacation is observed for 20-25 days every year in the diamond industry.
Businessmen have claimed that the textile industry in Surat is facing a shortage of workers as they have not returned in the absence of transport services. According to a textile businessman Dinesh Katariya, the industry is facing labour shortage as workers haven't returned due to unavailability of transport services. The expenses are such that the shop owners are unable to open their shops and are hoping that they will be able to operate again around Diwali. The wholesale buyers too are not coming to the city for buying as they used to before coronavirus.