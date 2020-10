Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Lakers Title: ‘Wish Kobe And Gigi Were Here To See This’ Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:26s - Published 7 minutes ago Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Lakers Title: ‘Wish Kobe And Gigi Were Here To See This’ Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Kobe Bryant, was one of the first to congratulate the Lakers after they crushed the Miami Heat in Game 6 to secure their record-tying 17th title Sunday night. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend