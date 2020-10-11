Global  
 

Pakistan, China creating border dispute on a 'mission': Rajnath | Oneindia News

Leading Bollywood actors sue 2 top news channels for 'irresponsible reporting'; Pakistan, China deliberately creating border dispute: Rajnath Singh; Mumbai CM Uddhav Thackeray orders probe into power grid failure; PM Modi to address people of Bengal on Durga Puja; People at puja pandals must wear masks: Mamata Banerjee; Himachal CM Jairam Thakur tests Covid positive & more news #BollywoodDirt #PowerGridFailure #IndiaPakistan #ndiaChina


