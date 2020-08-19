Local church volunteers feed homeless with new contactless meal system (10-9-20)

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 4 minutes ago

Increased the amount of need in our community--it's also made it more difficult to volunteer to help.

That is until one area church found a way to feed st.

Joseph's homeless population while keeping volunteers safe.

Here's kq2's kilee thomas with the story.

Kilee thomas reportingacts of kindness being delivered during the covid-19 pandemic sot: lanny ellis, open door food kitchen-"the reason we're here is to meet the need, whatever need that may be."

For the next month- volunteers from ashland united methodist church are dishing up meals to st.

Joseph's homeless -- safely.

Sot: doug walter, ashland united methodist church pastor- "open door is this tremendous community asset.

They serve an incredible function everyday at noon, but it was sitting empty in the evening."

Volunteers are using the open door food kitchen facility at night to prep dinners, place them on a cart and ship them over to the crossing.

A contactless meal service keeping volunteers safe and the homeless fed.

Sot: walter- "that limits that exposure as opposed to days prior when we were doing all that food prep on site.

There was a lot of potential physical interaction.

That's why this is a much safer environment for volunteers."

The pandemic has made it difficult to volunteer safely.

Sot: walter- "and then covid hit and suddenly, our volunteers dried up."

While at the same time, increasing the community's need.

Sot: ellis- "with everything going on right now, unless we see some turn around with the economy and people start getting jobs, there's definitely a chance it's going to increase the amount of meals that are needed."so this new contactless food delivery allows ashland volunteers to continue their mission -- but do so safely.

Sot: walter- "ashland's a church that wants to make that connection.

We believe it's a part of jesus's commission to care for your neighbors."

Reporting in st.

Joseph, kilee thomas, kq2 news all meals are provided by mosaic life care.

To sign up to volunteer or donate, visit the crossing's website.

