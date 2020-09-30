Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM leaves Downing St for Commons

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:26s - Published
PM leaves Downing St for Commons

PM leaves Downing St for Commons

Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street for Parliament where he is expected to announce plans for a new three-tier system for localised Covid restrictions.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Liverpool announced as 'very high' Covid alert region by Boris Johnson [Video]

Liverpool announced as 'very high' Covid alert region by Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson announced the closure of pubs and bars across Merseyside as hebattled to gain control over the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:31Published
PM confirms new restrictions in Liverpool City Region [Video]

PM confirms new restrictions in Liverpool City Region

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed Liverpool City will move into the "very high" alert level on Wednesday, and will see pubs, bars, gyms and casinos among the businesses to close. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:23Published
PM announces three-tier Covid alert system [Video]

PM announces three-tier Covid alert system

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced the UK will be divided into "medium", "high" and "very high" Covid alert areas in an attempt to curb the rising infection rate. The system will include the current national measures as well as the possibility of new restrictions introduced into high-risk areas. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:32Published
Prime Minister announces Liverpool pubs and gyms to close [Video]

Prime Minister announces Liverpool pubs and gyms to close

Prime Minister Boris Johnson explains the new Covid-19 three-tier alert levelsbeing rolled out in the UK. The Liverpool area faces the tightest restrictionswith pubs and gyms told to close.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:48Published

10 Downing Street 10 Downing Street Headquarters of British Government

PM leaves Downing St for Tory conference [Video]

PM leaves Downing St for Tory conference

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street ahead of his speech at the Conservative Party Conference. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:47Published
Boris: We will not hesitate to take further measures [Video]

Boris: We will not hesitate to take further measures

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he will not hesitate to bring in further measures in an effort to control the spread of coronavirus. His comments come during a press conference at 10 Downing Street. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:19Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

 This week on 60 Minutes: The COVID-19 treatments showing the most promise; Then, inside the Lincoln Project's campaign against President Trump; And, finding ways..
CBS News
Senator who tested positive for COVID-19 attends hearing [Video]

Senator who tested positive for COVID-19 attends hearing

Republican Senator Mike Lee, who had tested positive this month for COVID-19, attended Amy Coney Barrett's hearing in person on Monday and arrived wearing a light-blue surgical mask, though he took it off when he gave his opening statement.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:55Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Facebook bans Holocaust denial content

 Mark Zuckerberg says his "thinking has evolved" as the social network changes strategy.
BBC News
Nagorno-Karabakh: attacks continue despite ceasefire deal [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh: attacks continue despite ceasefire deal

On Friday, Russia hosted ceasefire talks in a move to stop the escalation of violence in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. After 10 hours of negotiations, both Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a truce starting on Saturday at noon. But just moments after it came into effect, both sides accused each other of violating the terms. On Sunday night, a residential building in Ganja, the second-largest city in Azerbaijan, was allegedly hit by an Armenian airstrike, killing nine and injuring at least 13, while Nagorno-Karabakh's military officials said that Azerbaijani forces shelled Stepanakert, the region's capital. Both sides denied the accusations. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:25Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

UK PM leaves Downing Street ahead of PMQs amid warning local lockdowns 'not working' [Video]

UK PM leaves Downing Street ahead of PMQs amid warning local lockdowns 'not working'

UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson leaves his official residence 10 Downing Street, London, ahead of Prime Minister's Questions at the House of Commons today (October 7), amid warning local lockdowns are

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published