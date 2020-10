A sheep farmer has been jailed for 14 years for a cryptocurrency blackmailplot that saw him plant baby food laced with shards of metal in Tesco stores.Nigel Wright hatched a plot to get rich by deliberately contaminating jars ofHeinz baby food between May 2018 and February 2020.

Farmer guilty over Tesco baby food blackmail plotd with shards of metal Lincolnshire sheep farmer Nigel Wright, 45, has been convicted at the OldBailey of two counts of contaminating food after placing three jars of babyfood laced with shards of metal in two Tesco stores.

Nigel Wright is jailed for 14 years for putting metal shards into food and demanding £1.4m.

Voluntary action of companies including Tesco and Princes aims to put pressure on regulatory body to tackle overfishing British supermarkets and brands,..

'Incredibly challenging operation - using a variety of methods to anonymise his communications and...

A sheep farmer has been jailed for 14 years for a cryptocurrency blackmail plot that saw him...

He also threatened to execute another driver's wife and children after a road rage incident on the...