Spain's far-right holds drive-in protest against state of emergency

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s
Spain's far-right holds drive-in protest against state of emergency

Spain's far-right holds drive-in protest against state of emergency

Scores of cars jammed traffic in Madrid on the Paseo de la Castellana, one of the capital's main roads.View on euronews


Vox supporters protest Madrid's lockdown [Video]

Vox supporters protest Madrid's lockdown

Waving flags from cars and honking horns, supporters of Spain's far-right Vox party protested on Monday against a partial lockdown imposed on Madrid. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:10

Europe tightens restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise

 Paris and Madrid are on high alert, and with the virus spreading fast in England, officials are to roll out a new 3-tiered alert system - and new restrictions..
CBS News

Spain beat Switzerland as Traore makes competitive debut

 A first-half strike from Real Sociedad's Mikel Oyarzabal seals a comfortable win for Spain in the Nations League in Madrid.
BBC News
Spanish government declares state of emergency in Madrid after court rejects partial lockdown [Video]

Spanish government declares state of emergency in Madrid after court rejects partial lockdown

The Spanish government has overruled Madrid's regional premier announced a state of emergency to tackle the country's surge in COVID-19 cases.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:29

