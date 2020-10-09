Spain's far-right holds drive-in protest against state of emergency
Vox supporters protest Madrid's lockdownWaving flags from cars and honking horns, supporters of Spain's far-right Vox party protested on Monday against a partial lockdown imposed on Madrid. Edward Baran reports.
Spanish government declares state of emergency in Madrid after court rejects partial lockdownThe Spanish government has overruled Madrid's regional premier announced a state of emergency to tackle the country's surge in COVID-19 cases.
Spain imposes state of emergency to bring Madrid to heel