PM: Rising case numbers flashing like dashboard warnings in a passenger jet

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said whether a relatively normal Christmas ispossible depends on the public sticking to his coronavirus rules. He told theDowning Street press conference: “We’ll do our absolute best to try to makesure we can get life back to as close to normal as possible for Christmas.“But that is going to depend, I’m afraid, on our success in getting this virusdown and our ability as a country to follow through on the package ofmeasures.”
Sir Keir Starmer has said the worst thing Boris Johnson can do would be to“not act quickly and decisively enough”. He added: “Finally I want to say thisto the Prime Minister. I know that there will be some on his side who willoppose further restrictions, there will be those who look at the data and tellhim to disregard it or say the cost of acting now is too high. “I want to beclear – the worst thing the Prime Minister can do is not act quickly anddecisively enough, or to keep coming back to this House every couple of weekswith a new plan that doesn’t work and isn’t up to the scale of the task. “Weneed to break that cycle, finally get on top of the virus, rebuild publicconfidence. I hope the measures announced today will do so, but the House andthe country will be deeply sceptical whether they can.”
Labour leader Keir Starmer has questioned whether the new Covid alert system, announced today by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is enough to "bring the country back from the brink" of the pandemic.
The prime minister's special adviser Dominic Cummings and Chief Whip Mark Spencer arrive in Downing Street for a Cobra meeting with Boris Johnson.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosts Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky inDowning Street for the signing of a free trade agreement. The Prime Ministerwill sign a partnership agreement that includes a free trade deal coveringgoods, services, and tariffs and quotas.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosts Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky in Downing Street for the signing of a free trade agreement.