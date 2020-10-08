Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM: Rising case numbers flashing like dashboard warnings in a passenger jet

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:28s - Published
PM: Rising case numbers flashing like dashboard warnings in a passenger jet

PM: Rising case numbers flashing like dashboard warnings in a passenger jet

Boris Johnson holds a news conference at Downing Street to update the publicon a new three-tier system of Covid restrictions.

The Prime Minister warnedthat rising coronavirus cases and hospital admissions are flashing like“dashboard warnings in a passenger jet”.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Normal Christmas 'depends on our success' getting virus under control, says Johnson [Video]

Normal Christmas 'depends on our success' getting virus under control, says Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said whether a relatively normal Christmas ispossible depends on the public sticking to his coronavirus rules. He told theDowning Street press conference: “We’ll do our absolute best to try to makesure we can get life back to as close to normal as possible for Christmas.“But that is going to depend, I’m afraid, on our success in getting this virusdown and our ability as a country to follow through on the package ofmeasures.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published
All you need to know about the new Covid alert levels [Video]

All you need to know about the new Covid alert levels

Following Boris Johnson's announcement of the new Covid alert levels, take alook at key parts of the speech and the reactions of opposition leaders.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:18Published
Keir Starmer warns Johnson against not acting quickly enough to contain second wave [Video]

Keir Starmer warns Johnson against not acting quickly enough to contain second wave

Sir Keir Starmer has said the worst thing Boris Johnson can do would be to“not act quickly and decisively enough”. He added: “Finally I want to say thisto the Prime Minister. I know that there will be some on his side who willoppose further restrictions, there will be those who look at the data and tellhim to disregard it or say the cost of acting now is too high. “I want to beclear – the worst thing the Prime Minister can do is not act quickly anddecisively enough, or to keep coming back to this House every couple of weekswith a new plan that doesn’t work and isn’t up to the scale of the task. “Weneed to break that cycle, finally get on top of the virus, rebuild publicconfidence. I hope the measures announced today will do so, but the House andthe country will be deeply sceptical whether they can.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published
Starmer questions PM's new Covid measures in Liverpool [Video]

Starmer questions PM's new Covid measures in Liverpool

Labour leader Keir Starmer has questioned whether the new Covid alert system, announced today by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is enough to "bring the country back from the brink" of the pandemic. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:23Published

Downing Street Downing Street Street in London, England

Cummings and Spencer arrive at Cobra meeting [Video]

Cummings and Spencer arrive at Cobra meeting

The prime minister's special adviser Dominic Cummings and Chief Whip Mark Spencer arrive in Downing Street for a Cobra meeting with Boris Johnson. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:47Published
Boris Johnson welcomes Ukraine president to Downing Street [Video]

Boris Johnson welcomes Ukraine president to Downing Street

Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosts Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky inDowning Street for the signing of a free trade agreement. The Prime Ministerwill sign a partnership agreement that includes a free trade deal coveringgoods, services, and tariffs and quotas.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:33Published
PM and Ukraine president exchange warm greetings [Video]

PM and Ukraine president exchange warm greetings

Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosts Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky in Downing Street for the signing of a free trade agreement. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:46Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Rishi Sunak reaffirms Government's Winter Economy Plan as new restrictions introduced [Video]

Rishi Sunak reaffirms Government's Winter Economy Plan as new restrictions introduced

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has reaffirmed the Government'sobjectives of providing financial support during the next round of Covid-19restrictions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:22Published

Jamie Siegel: Most dangerous month for Americans in 2020

 OPINION It's America's most dangerous moment in what has been a dangerous year. Covid-19, conspiracy theories and civil unrest. All are congealing in a bitterly..
New Zealand Herald

Trump to rejoin campaign trail less than 2 weeks after contracting COVID-19

 President Trump is planning campaign events in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Iowa this week. But the White House has not said when his last negative test for the..
CBS News

Tweets about this