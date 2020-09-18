Global  
 

How can India counter China-Pakistan joint 'mission' amid Ladakh tension?

How can India counter China-Pakistan joint 'mission' amid Ladakh tension?

How can India counter China-Pakistan joint 'mission' amid Ladakh tension?

As tension between India and China along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh persists, the former's defence minister Rajnath Singh said that Beijing and Islamabad are creating a border dispute 'under a mission'.

Chinese and Pakistani interests converge in the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh area, especially on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Singh's comments make it clear that the Indian government is looking at the big picture in the conflict which has stretched on since early summer and seems set to continue through Ladakh's harsh winter.

The minister made the comments on the day that the 7th round of talks between Indian and Chinese delegations were held near the LAC to disengage troops, albeit with low hope of the same happening.

China experts Srikanth Kondapalli, Professor of Chinese Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), and Atul Aneja, a senior journalist, discuss with Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad the options that India has against this joint 'mission' in its neighbourhood.


Ladakh standoff: India insists on early disengagement by China at 7th round of military talks

 The Corps commander-level talks began at around 12 noon in Chushul on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and continued beyond..
'For 1 Indian soldier, China needs 8 in Ladakh': Decoding situation amid tension [Video]

'For 1 Indian soldier, China needs 8 in Ladakh': Decoding situation amid tension

India and China conducted their seventh edition of military-diplomatic talks on October 12 as tension along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh stretches on. Earlier rounds of talks had failed to break the deadlock and end the stand-off which began in early summer. Both sides are staring at a difficult and harsh winter in Ladakh as heavy deployment is maintained. The Indian Army has stated that it is fully prepared to ride out the Ladakh winter while defending India's territorial integrity. As talks go on, albeit without much hope of quick de-escalation, China experts Atul Aneja, a senior journalist, and Srikanth Kondapalli, Professor of Chinese Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), discuss with Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad about which nation enjoys an advantage in Ladakh at the moment. Watch the full video for more.

Newly inaugurated Nimmu bridge will improve Army's strategic movements: BRO Chief Engineer [Video]

Newly inaugurated Nimmu bridge will improve Army's strategic movements: BRO Chief Engineer

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on October 12 inaugurated 8 bridges in Leh. Border Road Organization Chief Engineer, Vijayak said that the newly inaugurated Nimmu Bridge will improve Army's strategic movement and will make economic benefits for locals. BRO Chief Engineer said, "Earlier Bridge could bear 24 tonnes weight. Nimmu Bridge can bear 70 tonnes. It's one of three new bridges which made all bridges on NH-I, 70-tonne load-bearing bridges. It improves Army's strategic movements and makes potential economic benefits for locals." Vijayak further informed that 7 other bridges have also been inaugurated. "7 other bridges have also been inaugurated today. Of these, 1 is on the road which connects Leh to Manali, 2 bridges are on the road to the Siachen base camp while 1 in the Kargil district and 1 on the Daulat Beg Oldie road," he added.

Ladakh will have 30-40 more bridges for better connectivity: BRO DG [Video]

Ladakh will have 30-40 more bridges for better connectivity: BRO DG

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated 44 bridges on October 12 made by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) across seven States/Union Territories. While speaking to ANI, Border Roads Organisation (BRO), DG, Lt Gen Harpal Singh said, "We've sped up conversion of temporary bridges into permanent bridges. This year we're going three times our capacity. It'll help in economic growth, infrastructure development, tourism, andspeedier movement of our strategic forces." "In Ladakh, a large number of bridges are being constructed. About 30-40 bridges are under construction which will be completed between 6 months to one and a half years," he added.

COVID-19 crisis fuels Pakistan inflation, poverty [Video]

COVID-19 crisis fuels Pakistan inflation, poverty

Pakistanis say they are struggling to afford basic items as the pandemic leads to rise in food prices and job losses.

180 terrorists killed in 75 successful operations this year, informs JandK DGP [Video]

180 terrorists killed in 75 successful operations this year, informs JandK DGP

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh on October 12 said in 2020, 75 successful operations have been done in JandK in which 180 terrorists were killed. He said, "10 terrorists killed in 4 operations in last 5 days. Today's operation killed Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Saifullah, a Pakistani who was involved in 3 major attacks in which 3 CRPF personnel died. This year there've been 75 successful operations in which 180 terrorists have been killed. Separately, 138 terrorists and their associates have been arrested. This year's operations achievements have set records."

India-China 7th round of Corps Commander-level talks: All you need to know [Video]

India-China 7th round of Corps Commander-level talks: All you need to know

India and China are holding the 7th round of Corps Commander-level talks to reduce tension along the LAC that has been festering since May 2020. The Indian side has been demanding comprehensive disengagement at all flashpoints and restoration of status quo ante of early April, 2020. China on the other hand wants India to withdraw from all strategic heights on the southern bank of Pangong Tso. Indian forces had taken an aggressive stand and occupied several strategic heights on the southern and northern Pangong lake area preempting Chinese attempts to take them over. After the 6th round of talks, the two sides released a joint statement agreeing not to send any more troops to the frontline. The seventh round of talks would be the last one to be attended by present corps commander of Fire and Fury Corps Lt Gen Harinder Singh. The two sides have been engaged in a tiff along the LAC with China attempting to change the status-quo several times. A violent faceoff also took place between the two sides in the Galwan valley on 15th of June, 2020. Watch the full video for all the details.

Hong Kong leader delays policy address until Beijing visit

 HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Monday that her annual policy address scheduled for this week will be delayed until she travels to Beijing to..
'I focus on earning money and then leaving Hong Kong'

 How are protests and a new security law imposed by Beijing affecting Hong Kong's residents?
In a first, China ministry official to attend military talks today

 There are no expectations of a breakthrough in actual troop de-escalation in eastern Ladakh during the seventh round of top-level military talks with China on..
Taliban welcome Trump tweet promising early troop withdrawal

 ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Afghan Taliban on Thursday welcomed a tweet from President Donald Trump in which he promised to have the last of U.S. troops out of..
Child rape soars behind Covid-closed doors in Pakistan

 PESHAWAR – Child sexual abuse and rapes soared in Pakistan during this year’s Covid-19 lockdown, a revelation that has sparked shock, grief and protest..
Pak exploits Kashmiri youth as pawns in its proxy war, says EFSAS director [Video]

Pak exploits Kashmiri youth as pawns in its proxy war, says EFSAS director

Since the late 1980s Pakistan's military establishment has used youth from Jammu and Kashmir to join its various terrorist proxies like Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taibah and Jaish-e-Mohammed, said the director of Amsterdam based think-tank, the European Foundation for South Asian Studies, Junaid Qureshi. Junaid told the UN that rejection of India was the slogan dictated to the youth of Kashmir as Islamabad's aim was Islamic Caliphate and merger of Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan. He added, "Today, led by its Foreign Minister, Pakistan is demanding a return of the autonomy that Jammu and Kashmir had earlier enjoyed under the Indian Constitution. The same Constitution against which, it started this proxy war in which Kashmiris were massacred".

Anti-Pakistan protest in Canada: Release China critic, say Baloch activists [Video]

Anti-Pakistan protest in Canada: Release China critic, say Baloch activists

A protest against the Pakistani government and army was organised in Canada's Toronto. Baloch activists demanded the release of Shabir Baloch, a critic of China's increasing involvement in the country, especially via the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which runs through Balochistan. The protest was organised on October 4, marking 4 years since Shabir disappeared. The protestors also reportedly demanded an end to Pakistani military occupation of Singh and Pakhtunistan, apart from Balochistan. Watch the full video for more.

‘Desperate for freedom’: PoK activist exposes Pakistan brutality at UNHRC [Video]

‘Desperate for freedom’: PoK activist exposes Pakistan brutality at UNHRC

PoK activist Dr. Amjad Mirza exposed Pakistan’s brutalities during a session of the United Nations Human Rights Council. He said that the world has been hypnotized by the lies dished out by Pakistan and called for action against the oppressive actions of the Pakistan government and Army. Dr. Mirza said that in the name of CPEC, rivers are being diverted to hydro-power projects and added that they threaten the entire ecosystem of the region. He added that anti-terrorism laws are being used to crush any form of dissent. He added that scores of young men from Gilgit-Baltistan are serving 70 to 90 year long imprisonments for protesting against plunder of their resources. He added that women are molested by the Army and hence they refuse to take cover even during cross border firing. Mirza then said that people from PoK want to gain independence from the oppressive Pakistan rule and join Kashmir & Ladakh in their path of development under the Indian union. Watch the full video for all the details.

New multi-sports indoor complex opens in Srinagar [Video]

New multi-sports indoor complex opens in Srinagar

A new multi sports indoor complex and Hockey, Rugby fields have been opened in Srinagar to boost the indoor sports activity in Kashmir valley. The sports complex was inaugurated by JandK Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. This sports complex is going to boost the young talent of the valley. Earlier, athletes were facing difficulties as their area of practicing sports was limited but with this sports complex, they will get all the necessary facilities at one place. This sports complex will help the athletes to continue their practice in extreme winter season. Hockey and rugby players also got separate grounds for their practice. This step by the government is appreciated by locals and athletes.

BJP slams Farooq Abdullah’s Article 370 & China remark, says it’s ‘seditious’ [Video]

BJP slams Farooq Abdullah’s Article 370 & China remark, says it’s ‘seditious’

BJP has lashed out at National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah over his recent remarks on the abrogation of Article 370 in the valley and the Chinese aggression at the border. BJP said that..

‘First Pakistan & now China’: Rajnath Singh speaks on border disputes [Video]

‘First Pakistan & now China’: Rajnath Singh speaks on border disputes

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that inaugurated 44 bridges built by the Border Roads Organisation spread over seven states and union territories across the nation. Seven of these 44 bridges are in..

Pakistan violates ceasefire in two sectors along LoC in J&K's Poonch [Video]

Pakistan violates ceasefire in two sectors along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Pakistan troops shelled mortars in two sectors along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. A defence spokesperson said that Pakistan violated ceasefire by firing with arms &..

