Dolphins sheltered from Hurricane Delta in hotel pool Video Credit: Zenger News - Duration: 01:35s - Published 3 minutes ago Dolphins sheltered from Hurricane Delta in hotel pool Operators of an aquarium with dolphins transferred them to a Mexican hotel’s swimming pool to protect them from the passing Hurricane Delta which threatened to flood the tanks where they were being kept.The two dolphins were removed from the marine parks on the island of Cozumel across from the resort town of Playa del Carmen in the south-eastern Mexican state of Quintana Roo on 7th October.The Quintana Roo State Civil Protection agency said that the drastic measure done by the two centers of the island was because the eye of the storm was expected to pass over Cozumel.According to the newspaper El Universal, Hurricane Delta was in category 4 with 225 kph winds (140 mph).In the footage, two dolphins are seen being transferred into one swimming pool ahead of the expected hurricane.However, many netizens slammed the move as “inappropriate”.Twitter user ‘Alberto Guevara’ said: “As aquariums in Cancun and Playa del Carmen are not made available for hurricanes, they decided to simply leave the dolphins in swimming pools at their mercy.”The animals had to be transferred because their swimming areas were connected to the sea and they were at risk of being washed out to land or to the sea by the waves.According to World Animal Protection official page, it is known that dolphins are highly intelligent animals which suffer a lot in swimming pools, due to poor water conditions and small spaces with low depth. 0

