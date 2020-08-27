PM confirms Covid spreading to elderly and vulnerable

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said whether a relatively normal Christmas ispossible depends on the public sticking to his coronavirus rules. He told theDowning Street press conference: “We’ll do our absolute best to try to makesure we can get life back to as close to normal as possible for Christmas.“But that is going to depend, I’m afraid, on our success in getting this virusdown and our ability as a country to follow through on the package ofmeasures.”
Boris Johnson holds a news conference at Downing Street to update the publicon a new three-tier system of Covid restrictions. The Prime Minister warnedthat rising coronavirus cases and hospital admissions are flashing like“dashboard warnings in a passenger jet”.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced authorities under localised lockdowns will receive half a billion pounds to help with enforcement and compliance of new measures, and contact tracing.
Labour leader Keir Starmer has questioned whether the new Covid alert system, announced today by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is enough to "bring the country back from the brink" of the pandemic.
WHO regional director for Europe Hans Kluge gives an update on coronavirus inthe region, warning that the virus is a "tornado with a long tail". Thecomment refered to children now necessarily falling..
