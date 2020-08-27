Global  
 

PM confirms Covid spreading to elderly and vulnerable

Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirms the number of Covid cases has "risen four times in four weeks", and is spreading among the elderly and vulnerable.

He added there are more patients suffering with the virus in hospital today than when the country was put into lockdown.

Normal Christmas 'depends on our success' getting virus under control, says Johnson [Video]

Normal Christmas 'depends on our success' getting virus under control, says Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said whether a relatively normal Christmas ispossible depends on the public sticking to his coronavirus rules. He told theDowning Street press conference: “We’ll do our absolute best to try to makesure we can get life back to as close to normal as possible for Christmas.“But that is going to depend, I’m afraid, on our success in getting this virusdown and our ability as a country to follow through on the package ofmeasures.”

PM: Rising case numbers flashing like dashboard warnings in a passenger jet [Video]

PM: Rising case numbers flashing like dashboard warnings in a passenger jet

Boris Johnson holds a news conference at Downing Street to update the publicon a new three-tier system of Covid restrictions. The Prime Minister warnedthat rising coronavirus cases and hospital admissions are flashing like“dashboard warnings in a passenger jet”.

All you need to know about the new Covid alert levels [Video]

All you need to know about the new Covid alert levels

Following Boris Johnson's announcement of the new Covid alert levels, take alook at key parts of the speech and the reactions of opposition leaders.

Rishi Sunak reaffirms Government's Winter Economy Plan as new restrictions introduced [Video]

Rishi Sunak reaffirms Government's Winter Economy Plan as new restrictions introduced

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has reaffirmed the Government'sobjectives of providing financial support during the next round of Covid-19restrictions.

Jamie Siegel: Most dangerous month for Americans in 2020

 OPINION It's America's most dangerous moment in what has been a dangerous year. Covid-19, conspiracy theories and civil unrest. All are congealing in a bitterly..
New Zealand Herald

Trump to rejoin campaign trail less than 2 weeks after contracting COVID-19

 President Trump is planning campaign events in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Iowa this week. But the White House has not said when his last negative test for the..
CBS News

Sunak: Localised lockdown regions to be given extra funding [Video]

Sunak: Localised lockdown regions to be given extra funding

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced authorities under localised lockdowns will receive half a billion pounds to help with enforcement and compliance of new measures, and contact tracing. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Report: Facebook accused of helping extremists

 Facebook is already facing criticism for failing to remove terrorist material from its platform
CBS News

MSCHF is going to pay people to hate on brands using viral TikToks

 After an escalating series of viral stunts, internet collective MSCHF is taking on advertising itself. On Monday, the collective posted a series of jingles on..
The Verge
Starmer questions PM's new Covid measures in Liverpool [Video]

Starmer questions PM's new Covid measures in Liverpool

Labour leader Keir Starmer has questioned whether the new Covid alert system, announced today by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is enough to "bring the country back from the brink" of the pandemic. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

More people in hospital with Covid now than when lockdown announced on March 23

More people in hospital with Covid now than when lockdown announced on March 23 Medical experts in charge of the virus in England also said it is 'wishful thinking' that the elderly...
Wales Online - Published

750,000 Brummies urged to get flu jab urgently over Covid 'double whammy' risk

750,000 Brummies urged to get flu jab urgently over Covid 'double whammy' risk Vulnerable and elderly people in Birmingham and Solihull are eligible for the vaccine; Public Health...
Tamworth Herald - Published


Singapore rolls out Covid tracing tokens [Video]

Singapore rolls out Covid tracing tokens

Thousands of devices are being distributed to vulnerable groups such as the elderly.

Professional guardian says vulnerable seniors are suffering in long-term care facilities [Video]

Professional guardian says vulnerable seniors are suffering in long-term care facilities

There is an urgent and growing call to combat social isolation for seniors living in solitude at long-term care facilities because of the pandemic.

WHO Europe: Coronavirus is a tornado with a long tail [Video]

WHO Europe: Coronavirus is a tornado with a long tail

WHO regional director for Europe Hans Kluge gives an update on coronavirus inthe region, warning that the virus is a "tornado with a long tail". Thecomment refered to children now necessarily falling..

