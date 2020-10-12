Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rick Gates Wants Trump To Pardon Him On 'Illegitimate' Charges

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Rick Gates Wants Trump To Pardon Him On 'Illegitimate' Charges

Rick Gates Wants Trump To Pardon Him On 'Illegitimate' Charges

Former deputy Trump campaign chairman Rick Gates served as a cooperating witness in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

President Donald Trump and his campaign were investigated for possible collusion with Russia in the 2016 presidential campaign.

Now, Gates is about to publish his upcoming book, 'Wicked Game: An Insider's Story on How Trump Won, Mueller Failed, and America Lost.'

According to Business Insider, Gates now says he felt he was manipulated, and that cooperating in the probe was like 'political waterboarding.'

Despite pleading guilty in 2018 to lying to the FBI and conspiracy against the US, he now says the charges were illegitimate and amounted to political persecution.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

pirateonboard

JoEllen brackin RT @sonam_sheth: NEW: Rick Gates pleaded guilty to two felonies and testified at length about the many financial crimes he committed with P… 1 day ago

Levski3773

Plamen Pencheff RT @AhmedBaba_: Rick Gates makes some news. Gates tells @AriMelber on MSNBC that he wants President Trump to pardon all of his associates c… 1 day ago