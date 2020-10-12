Rick Gates Wants Trump To Pardon Him On 'Illegitimate' Charges

Former deputy Trump campaign chairman Rick Gates served as a cooperating witness in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

President Donald Trump and his campaign were investigated for possible collusion with Russia in the 2016 presidential campaign.

Now, Gates is about to publish his upcoming book, 'Wicked Game: An Insider's Story on How Trump Won, Mueller Failed, and America Lost.'

According to Business Insider, Gates now says he felt he was manipulated, and that cooperating in the probe was like 'political waterboarding.'

Despite pleading guilty in 2018 to lying to the FBI and conspiracy against the US, he now says the charges were illegitimate and amounted to political persecution.