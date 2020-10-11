Sen. Sasse gives 'eighth grade civics' lesson

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:24s - Published
During Monday's opening of Amy Coney Barrett's U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings, Republican Senator Ben Sasse delivered what he called an "eighth-grade" lesson on the difference between civics and politics.


