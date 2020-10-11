Sen. Sasse gives 'eighth grade civics' lesson

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Monday refused to speak to reporters after he was asked to keep his mask on, as the risk of COVID-19 hung over Monday's opening of Amy Coney Barrett's U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings.
[NFA] Republican Senator Lindsey Graham kicked off the Senate Judiciary Committee's Supreme Court confirmation hearing with his party looking to push through the approval of President Trump's nominee, conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett, to replace the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just weeks before the November 3rd presidential election. Lisa Bernhard has more.