In A Furious Storm Of Tweets, Trump Calls American Protesters 'Animals'

President Donald Trump let fly against demonstrators in Portland, Oregon, on Sunday evening, who were protesting against the perceived racism of Columbus Day.

Crowds dispersed on Sunday evening after police designated the gathering as a riot and appeared to make several arrests.

According to Business Insider, Trump doubled down on his 'law and order' campaign rhetoric Monday morning.

Referring to protesters as 'animals,' Trump retweeted a video of the protests, in which statues of Presidents Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt were toppled.

He also got a jab in at the Great State of California, tweeting that it was 'going to hell' and exhorted, 'Vote Trump!'