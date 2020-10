French Open champ Swiatek sticks to water during celebrations

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: INTERVIEW WITH PIOTR SIERZPUTOWSKI, COACH OF FRENCH OPEN WOMEN'S CHAMPION IGA SWIATEK / B-ROLL OF SWIATEK WITH FRENCH OPEN TROPHY / STILL PHOTOGRAPHS FROM

Polish teenager Iga Swiatek becomes the lowest-ranked woman to win the French Open with a stunning victory over Sofia Kenin.

Teenager Iga Swiatek says she "was not expecting" her French Open win after a journey from schoolwork to Grand Slam champion.

Polish President Duda among those congratulating French Open champ Swiatek on social media Polish President Andrzej Duda and soccer player Robert Lewandowski among those congratulating French Open champ Iga Swiatek on winning the country's first tennis Grand Slam title

“The Polish queen of Paris” and “the Mozart of tennis” were two descriptions of Iga Swiatek as her home country toasted its newest sporting star. The..

Federer tweets congrats to Nadal on tying his record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles Roger Federer tweets congratulations to Rafa Nadal after the Spaniard equals his record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles with win at French Open

Rafael Nadal says he had doubts over when he could win the French Open this year and that he needed to play "amazing" tennis to do so in his victory over Novak..

Tennis: Rafael Nadal thrashes Novak Djokovic to extend record at French Open to 13 titles The 34-year-old Spaniard brought his Grand Slam tally to 20 with a near-perfect performance against the Serbian No1 seed at Roland Garros.View on euronews

Rafael Nadal's record of 13 French Open titles will never be broken, says Andy Murray.